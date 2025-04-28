News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Karim Janat Gujarat Titans RR vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Karim Janat Makes Gujarat Titans Debut: GT Playing XI and Batting Order vs RR in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Afghanistan's Karim Janat has made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals.

Karim Janat Gujarat Titans RR vs GT IPL 2025

Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat will make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after he was named in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday. Karim Janat received his maiden cap from his Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan. Karim Janat replaced West Indian Sherfane Rutherford in the Gujarat Titans playing XI.

RR vs GT playing XIs and Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

GT batting order vs RR

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

No.3 batter: Jos Buttler

Middle-order batters: Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia,

Lower-order batters: Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR face must-win situation

Their game against Gujarat Titans is a do-or-die match for Rajasthan Royals. The inaugural champions lie in ninth place with four points from nine matches and will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose on Monday. Rajasthan Royals are missing their regular skipper Sanju Samson as he continues his recovery from a side injury. Riyan Parag is leading Rajasthan Royals in Sanju Samson’s absence.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are in second place with 12 points from eight matches. A win on Monday will take them to first place with 14 points and take them closer to the IPL playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently lead the standings with 12 points from 10 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Karim Janat
RR vs GT
Sherfane Rutherford

Related posts

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by GT skipper Shubman Gill during the coin toss.
7:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Tushar Deshpande RR vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Tushar Deshpande Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

7:33 pm
Disha Asrani
RR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.
7:23 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

‘We Can Only Play 12 Players,’ Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen on Star Pacer’s Lack of Game Time in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals slipped to fourth place after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
5:52 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

He was acquired for INR 2.6 crores at the auction.
5:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB director Mo Bobat reveals their IPL 2025 auction strategy to build up a batting-heavy playing XI

‘One of the Things We Wanted to…’: RCB Director Reveals Auction Strategy, Eyes a Top Two Finish in IPL 2025

They are only one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs.
5:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.