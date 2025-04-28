Karim Janat Makes Gujarat Titans Debut: GT Playing XI and Batting Order vs RR in IPL 2025

Afghanistan's Karim Janat has made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals.

Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat will make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut after he was named in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday. Karim Janat received his maiden cap from his Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan. Karim Janat replaced West Indian Sherfane Rutherford in the Gujarat Titans playing XI.

RR vs GT playing XIs and Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore

GT batting order vs RR

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

No.3 batter: Jos Buttler

Middle-order batters: Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia,

Lower-order batters: Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR face must-win situation

Their game against Gujarat Titans is a do-or-die match for Rajasthan Royals. The inaugural champions lie in ninth place with four points from nine matches and will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose on Monday. Rajasthan Royals are missing their regular skipper Sanju Samson as he continues his recovery from a side injury. Riyan Parag is leading Rajasthan Royals in Sanju Samson’s absence.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are in second place with 12 points from eight matches. A win on Monday will take them to first place with 14 points and take them closer to the IPL playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently lead the standings with 12 points from 10 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.