News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Tushar Deshpande RR vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Why is Tushar Deshpande Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Tushar Deshpande RR vs GT IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will see the home team, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). During the coin toss, skippers of both teams announced changes in their playing XI. While Karim Janat makes his GT debut tonight, Riyan Parag announced two changes for RR.

He said, “Two changes: Farooqi goes out, Theekshana comes in. Tushar goes out, and Yudhvir comes in.”

RR’s Tushar Despande has played eight out of nine games this season. The right-arm medium bowler has returned with six wickets at an awful average of 45 and an economy rate of 11.25. His best figures of 3/44 in four overs came in RR’s tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His spell included the crucial wicket of Travis Head.

Replacing Tushar, Yudhvir Singh has made his way into the playing XI. The 27-year-old bowler from Jammu has featured in RR’s away match against the Punjab Kings. He went wicketless in that match while giving away 20 runs.

With RR’s one foot out of the door for making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, they must be tempted to give chances to new players and finish as high as possible on the points table.

Playing XI and Impact Players Subs for RR vs GT

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka.

More to follow…

Related posts

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by GT skipper Shubman Gill during the coin toss.
7:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Karim Janat Gujarat Titans RR vs GT IPL 2025

Karim Janat Makes Gujarat Titans Debut: GT Playing XI and Batting Order vs RR in IPL 2025

Afghanistan's Karim Janat has made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals.
7:42 pm
Vishnu PN
RR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.
7:23 pm
Sagar Paul
‘Always Available’: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Opens Up on England Coaching Role in Future

‘We Can Only Play 12 Players,’ Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen on Star Pacer’s Lack of Game Time in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals slipped to fourth place after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
5:52 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

‘Very Soon’: Jitesh Sharma Predicts RCB Youngster To Come Big in IPL 2025

He was acquired for INR 2.6 crores at the auction.
5:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB director Mo Bobat reveals their IPL 2025 auction strategy to build up a batting-heavy playing XI

‘One of the Things We Wanted to…’: RCB Director Reveals Auction Strategy, Eyes a Top Two Finish in IPL 2025

They are only one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs.
5:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.