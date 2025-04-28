Why is Tushar Deshpande Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will see the home team, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). During the coin toss, skippers of both teams announced changes in their playing XI. While Karim Janat makes his GT debut tonight, Riyan Parag announced two changes for RR.

He said, “Two changes: Farooqi goes out, Theekshana comes in. Tushar goes out, and Yudhvir comes in.”

RR’s Tushar Despande has played eight out of nine games this season. The right-arm medium bowler has returned with six wickets at an awful average of 45 and an economy rate of 11.25. His best figures of 3/44 in four overs came in RR’s tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His spell included the crucial wicket of Travis Head.

Replacing Tushar, Yudhvir Singh has made his way into the playing XI. The 27-year-old bowler from Jammu has featured in RR’s away match against the Punjab Kings. He went wicketless in that match while giving away 20 runs.

With RR’s one foot out of the door for making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs, they must be tempted to give chances to new players and finish as high as possible on the points table.

Playing XI and Impact Players Subs for RR vs GT

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka.

More to follow…