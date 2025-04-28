RCB Youngster Wins Hearts While Carrying Drinks After Offering Bottles to Crowd During IPL 2025 Match vs DC [WATCH]

He was acquired at his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their sublime form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and picked up their seventh win in 10 games last night against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

During the match, a gesture from another RCB member, 20-year-old Swastik Chikara won hearts. Acquired at his base price of INR 30 lakhs at the auction, Chikara is yet to feature in a match for RCB this season.

However, he is already winning hearts after he was spotted offering water bottles to crowd during the DC game.

Swastik Chikkara proved that humanity is still alive#DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hFHTH76XZa — Sonusays (@IamSonu____) April 27, 2025

Will Swastik Chikara play for RCB in IPL 2025?

The Ghaziabad youngster grabbed headlines in September after blasting the fastest fifty in the UP T20 League, hammering 85 runs off just 27 deliveries. By then, Swastik had already marked his List A debut with a stunning 117 off 101 balls against Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh back in November 2023.

His first-class journey began in October during the Ranji Trophy, where he faced Bengal and contributed a quickfire 41 off 74 balls in the first innings. Later that November, he stepped into T20 cricket with his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) debut.

While it will be difficult for Chikara to find a place in a star-studded RCB lineup this season, he is definitely a star in the making and RCB will be keen to cultivate him. Furthermore, the team this season looks extremely well set and they would not want to tinker with the lineup much. In case RCB already guarantees a top-two position with any game left, the management might be tempted to give Chikara a chance to go out and showcase his talent.

