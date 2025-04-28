Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over by Jofra Archer.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar recreated his famous pull shot from the 2021 Gabba Test win during the match against the Rajasthan Royals tonight (April 28) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over by Jofra Archer. Sundar got inside the line of the short of a length delivery and pulled it over fine leg, helping it on its way using the pace of the bowler.

Incidentally, Washington Sundar had hit a similar six off Pat Cummins in the final innings of that 2021 Gabba Test win in a crunch situation and it is probably his best cricketing moment in his brief India career so far.

Washington Sundar plays short but quick cameo, Gujarat Titans post 200-plus chase for Rajasthan Royals

Speaking about the RR vs GT match, the visitors posted a towering total of 209 for 4 in 20 overs.

Washington Sundar, who came out to bat at No.4 in the 17th over, played a quickfire knock of 13 (8) in helping GT post the 200-plus total. Earlier, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan gave GT a steady start with a solid 93-run opening partnership. While Sudarshan missed out on a fifty after departing on 39 (30), Gill completed his half-century but fell short of a ton after getting out on 84 (50).

GT are currently at second place in the points table and a win tonight will propel them to the top of the standings, topping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the apex spot. On the other hand, the Royals need to win tonight to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

