News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over by Jofra Archer.

Washington Sundar Recreates Pull Shot Six From Famous 2021 Gabba Win During RR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar recreated his famous pull shot from the 2021 Gabba Test win during the match against the Rajasthan Royals tonight (April 28) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 18th over by Jofra Archer. Sundar got inside the line of the short of a length delivery and pulled it over fine leg, helping it on its way using the pace of the bowler.

Incidentally, Washington Sundar had hit a similar six off Pat Cummins in the final innings of that 2021 Gabba Test win in a crunch situation and it is probably his best cricketing moment in his brief India career so far.

Watch the video of the shot today below.

ALSO READ:

Washington Sundar plays short but quick cameo, Gujarat Titans post 200-plus chase for Rajasthan Royals

Speaking about the RR vs GT match, the visitors posted a towering total of 209 for 4 in 20 overs.

Washington Sundar, who came out to bat at No.4 in the 17th over, played a quickfire knock of 13 (8) in helping GT post the 200-plus total. Earlier, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan gave GT a steady start with a solid 93-run opening partnership. While Sudarshan missed out on a fifty after departing on 39 (30), Gill completed his half-century but fell short of a ton after getting out on 84 (50).

GT are currently at second place in the points table and a win tonight will propel them to the top of the standings, topping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the apex spot. On the other hand, the Royals need to win tonight to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jofra Archer
RR vs GT
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Virat Kohli KL Rahul DC vs RCB IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Brutal Words to Virat Kohli After He Mocked Him With ‘This is My Ground’ Celebration After RCB Win in Delhi in IPL 2025

RCB won the match by six wickets.
10:24 pm
Disha Asrani
Vaibhav Suryavanshi youngest ipl fifty beats riyan parag sanju samson

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Hit IPL Fifty; Beats Record of Two RR Teammates

10:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans RR vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Shubman Gill Not On the Field For Rajasthan Royals Run Chase in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Shubman Gill is absent from the field for RR's chase against GT.
10:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2024

‘There Was a Thrill Factor That I Miss…’, KKR Star Talks on Missing Former Mentor Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2025

Gautam Gambhir was KKR's mentor in their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign.
9:32 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

Why Is Sherfane Rutherford Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by GT skipper Shubman Gill during the coin toss.
7:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Tushar Deshpande RR vs GT IPL 2025

Why is Tushar Deshpande Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

He played eight out of nine games for RR this season.
8:05 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.