Why is Shubman Gill Not On the Field For Rajasthan Royals Run Chase in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Shubman Gill is absent from the field for RR's chase against GT.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was substituted out during his team’s IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Monday. Shubman Gill was subbed off before the start of the hosts’ chase after having scored 84 runs off 50 balls during his team’s innings.

Why was Shubman Gill subbed out?

Shubman Gill was subbed out of Gujarat Titans’ playing XI in order to bring in an extra pacer option in Ishant Sharma. Apart from Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the other pacers. Afghanistan all-rounder Radhid Khan is Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper in Shubman Gill’s absence.

GT playing XI



Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact player swap

Ishant Sharma in for Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill leads from the front vs RR

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill led by example for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals as the visitors posted a total of 209/4 from 20 overs. During his knock of 84 runs from 50 balls, Gill slammed five fours and four sixes. He forged a 93-run stand with opener Sai Sudharsan before combining 74 runs with Jos Buttler for the second wicket.

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the Punjab batter in the 17th over but Gujarat Titans were already in a strong position at 167/2.

Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, has taken three wickets from five matches so far in IPL 2025. At the time of writing this report, Rajasthan Royals were 65/0 in 4.2 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (26*) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35*) having got them to a rocking start in the chase.

Should Rajasthan Royals lose against Gujarat Titans, they will officially become the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2025.

