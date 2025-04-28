‘There Was a Thrill Factor That I Miss…’, KKR Star Talks on Missing Former Mentor Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2025

Gautam Gambhir was KKR's mentor in their title-winning IPL 2024 campaign.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has admitted that he misses the “aura” and “thrill factor” of former mentor Gautam Gambhir a the franchise in IPL 2025. Gautam Gambhir had played a crucial role in helping Kolkata Knight Riders win their third IPL title last year.

Harshit Rana on KKR support staff

Gambhir, however, left his role as KKR mentor and went on to become the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. “The support staff is basically the same and even Nayar bhai is back,” Harshit said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals.

The two teams will face off in Delhi on Tuesday. “But yeah there was a thrill factor that I miss a little – speaking just for myself, not anyone else. But it’s nothing like that. It’s all the same, Chandu [Pandit] sir, Nayar bhai, Bravo. We are getting the kind of environment we want,” he added.

Harshit Rana on Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi speedster recalled what Gautam Gambhir’s presence had brought to Kolkata Knight Riders. “I wasn’t talking about anything personal. But you also know, he has an aura in the way he carries the team forward. I was just talking about that,” he said.

Abishek Nayar was recently sacked as Team India’s assistant coach and returned to Kolkata Knight Riders. Harshit added that Abhishek’s presence in the KKR camp benefits the team well.

“There have been changes of course since [Nayar] returned, because he has a very smart mind. He reads the game very well. And the Indian core of our team, he knows them very well. He only has helped develop them over many years. So, it helps us that he is back and it feels good,” stated the 23-year-old.

Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling in seventh place in IPL 2025 with just seven points from nine matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side have won three games and lost five, while one match was abandoned due to rain. Kolkata Knight Riders had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy to win their third IPL title last year.

