Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar’s India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation’s Spectacle in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.

14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history today against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after becoming the youngest cricketer to slam a ton in the tournament’s history.

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.

Following his ton, fans are predicting an India debut for the youngster soon. If Suryavanshi can impress in the remainder of the tournament and subsequently earns a national call-up, he can be in line to break Sachin Tendulakr’s record of being the youngest debutant for India.

Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he played his maiden match for India in Tests against Pakistan in 1989.

Check some of the best reactions to Vaibhav’s knock today below.

Tendulkar’s India Debut was at 16 years

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will break this record 🔥🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JA3HCAp5mA — The Sareyy_Bro (@sareyy_bro) April 28, 2025

If Vaibhav Suryavanshi debuts for India in the next 1.5 years (might do for some T20I series), he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s 36 year old record of being the youngest Indian (male) to debut for an international game #IPL2025 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 28, 2025

Sachin is past Vaibhav is future



101 runs in just 38 balls not a cup of tea



14 Year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores the fastest 100 by an Indian in IPL 🥶#RRvsGT | #VaibhavSuryavanshi | #GTvsRR



#vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/pZxwtRgxzU — Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) April 28, 2025

I've not seen Sachin play International cricket till he was 16.



At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is playing International players and smashes the second fastest 100 in IPL history.



He was not even born when IPL started!!!#RRvsGT — Arvind Ramachander 🐾 (@arvindia4u) April 28, 2025

It might take some time for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to realize what he has done today. This is not real for a 14 year old kid. pic.twitter.com/DSUbNDxVme — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 28, 2025

Wonder Boys of India!!

14 years old Sachin Tendulkar at Ranji!

14 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at IPL!

He'll surpass Sachin's record, mark my words💥#vaibhavsuryavanshi #SachinTendulkar #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/CDDS1ym0OQ — Priyanshu Verma (@iPriyanshVerma) April 28, 2025

The legend @sachin_rt made his debut for Indian team against Pak at the age of 16.

Just before that he smashed a century in his debut match in Ranjit against Gujarat when he was 15.



14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi today smashed 100 off 35 balls in IPL.

A future star of India… pic.twitter.com/97ksdyjKwO — Sashanka Chakraborty (@SashankGuw) April 28, 2025

#starniAdugu @starsports Tel#starniAdugu @starsports



Hii Anna, youngest player to hit T20 century …ee record break cheyali ante possible antara ?🤔 Suryavanshi guda saching laga 16yrs ke India🇮🇳 ki debut chesa avakash undha? — Varun28 (@Varun2814) April 28, 2025

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi heroics keeps Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs hopes alive in IPL 2025

Speaking about the RR vs GT match, the Royals kept their playoffs hopes alive, courtesy of Suryavanshi’s blitzkrieg, Chasing a towering total of 210, RR completed the chase with a massive 25 balls left, which will given their NRR a much-required boost as well. Apart from Vaibhav’s ton, Yashasvi Jaiswal also continued his recent stellar form with another fifty, remaining unbeaten on 70*(40) to see RR over the finishing line.

With the win, RR climbed up to the eighth spot with three wins in 10 games and six points. They will need to win all of their remaining games and hope other results go their way in a bid to secure playoffs qualification. They next play Mumbai Indian (MI) at home on May 1.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.