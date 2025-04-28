News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation's Spectacle in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 28, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation's Spectacle in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Can Eye Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After IPL Hundred at 14: Wild Reactions Follow Rajasthan Royals Sensation's Spectacle in IPL 2025

14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history today against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) after becoming the youngest cricketer to slam a ton in the tournament’s history.

Suryavanshi slammed 101 off just 38 balls, which comprised a staggering seven boundaries and 11 maximums.

Following his ton, fans are predicting an India debut for the youngster soon. If Suryavanshi can impress in the remainder of the tournament and subsequently earns a national call-up, he can be in line to break Sachin Tendulakr’s record of being the youngest debutant for India.

Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he played his maiden match for India in Tests against Pakistan in 1989.

Check some of the best reactions to Vaibhav’s knock today below.

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi heroics keeps Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs hopes alive in IPL 2025

Speaking about the RR vs GT match, the Royals kept their playoffs hopes alive, courtesy of Suryavanshi’s blitzkrieg, Chasing a towering total of 210, RR completed the chase with a massive 25 balls left, which will given their NRR a much-required boost as well. Apart from Vaibhav’s ton, Yashasvi Jaiswal also continued his recent stellar form with another fifty, remaining unbeaten on 70*(40) to see RR over the finishing line.

With the win, RR climbed up to the eighth spot with three wins in 10 games and six points. They will need to win all of their remaining games and hope other results go their way in a bid to secure playoffs qualification. They next play Mumbai Indian (MI) at home on May 1.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs GT
Sachin Tendulkar
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

