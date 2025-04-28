Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Hit IPL Fifty; Beats Record of Two RR Teammates

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name into IPL history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a half-century, blasting a whirlwind fifty off just 17 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

In a high-octane chase of 210 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the teenage sensation produced a stunning display of fearless hitting, slamming six sixes en route to his record-breaking knock. Thanks to Vaibhav’s blitz, Rajasthan Royals raced to 81 for no loss in just 5 overs, putting them firmly ahead in what looked like a daunting chase. Vaibhav’s fifty is also the fastest by any player in this season and the second fastest by a Rajasthan Royals player in IPL.

Vaibhav’s innings was a breathtaking mix of clean hitting and remarkable composure far beyond his years. He smashed the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar to bring up the milestone. His fifty came up with a towering six over long-on — his sixth maximum of the evening — and triggered wild celebrations in the Royals’ dugout.

Rank Player Age at Fifty Team 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14y 32d Rajasthan Royals 2 Riyan Parag 17y 175d Rajasthan Royals 3 Prithvi Shaw 18y 169d Delhi Daredevils 4 Sanju Samson 18y 169d Rajasthan Royals 5 Prithvi Shaw 18y 177d Delhi Daredevils

Before today, the record for the youngest IPL half-centurion was held by Riyan Parag, who was 17 years and 175 days old when he reached the milestone in 2019. Vaibhav, aged just 14 years and 32 days, has smashed that record by a distance, underscoring his extraordinary talent.

Records Broken by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rajasthan Royals

Highest Powerplay total for Rajasthan Royals :

87/0 vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur, 2025

(Previous best: 85/1 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 2023)

: 87/0 vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur, 2025 (Previous best: 85/1 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 2023) Fastest Fifty in IPL 2025 :

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 17-ball fifty is the quickest in the tournament so far this season.

: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 17-ball fifty is the quickest in the tournament so far this season. Second-Fastest Fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history :

Only behind Jos Buttler’s 15-ball fifty in 2018.

: Only behind Jos Buttler’s 15-ball fifty in 2018. Fastest Fifty against Gujarat Titans :

No other batter has reached fifty quicker against GT in IPL history.

: No other batter has reached fifty quicker against GT in IPL history. Youngest Ever to Score a Fifty in IPL History:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years, 32 days), breaking Riyan Parag’s previous record (17 years, 175 days).

At the time of writing, Rajasthan Royals looked in control of the chase, needing 129 runs from 90 balls with all ten wickets in hand.

The Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fairytale Lighting Up IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise in IPL 2025 has been nothing short of sensational. The 14-year-old made headlines on his debut itself when he replaced Sanju Samson in the Rajasthan Royals’ playing XI and opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. At just 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to debut in the IPL, surpassing Prayas Ray Barman’s record from 2019. He made an immediate impact, smashing a six off the very first ball he faced — a remarkable feat previously achieved only by a handful of players like Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.

In that debut innings against Lucknow Super Giants, Suryavanshi scored a brisk 34 runs, including two fours and three sixes, making him the youngest ever to hit a six and youngest to hit a four in IPL history. His fearless strokeplay drew comparisons to a “prime Yuvraj Singh” from former cricketers.

And he didn’t stop there.

In the IPL 2025 match today against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav exploded into global limelight by smashing a 17-ball fifty, the fastest fifty of IPL 2025, and becoming the youngest player ever to score a fifty in the IPL. His breathtaking knock, featuring six sixes, also helped Rajasthan Royals post their highest-ever Powerplay score of 87/0. At just 14 years of age, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is scripting quite a fairytale.

