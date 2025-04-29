News
Shaun Pollock Hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi Knock As Greatest Ever in IPL History
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 29, 2025

Former Mumbai Indians Star Hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi Knock As Greatest Ever in IPL History

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He hammered 11 sixes and seven fours, scoring 94 of his 101 runs from boundaries.

Shaun Pollock Hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi Knock As Greatest Ever in IPL History

Former Mumbai Indians star Shaun Pollock praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning innings, calling it the greatest individual performance ever in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The 14-year-old left everyone amazed with his incredible knock.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in just his third IPL match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a brilliant century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT). With this, he became the youngest player to score a hundred in men’s T20 cricket.

His innings was also the second-fastest century in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle’s famous 30-ball hundred in 2013. It was the fastest hundred ever by an Indian in the IPL, beating Yusuf Pathan’s 37-ball ton against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Before this, Yusuf Pathan held the record for the fastest century for Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi completed his hundred in style by hitting a six over midwicket off Rashid Khan. In one over bowled by Karim Janat, he scored 30 runs by smashing sixes and fours all over the ground, making his innings a truly memorable one.

ALSO READ:

Shaun Pollock Calls Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Innings the Best in IPL History

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Shaun Pollock said that in his view, this was the greatest individual performance in IPL history. He explained that for a 14-year-old to walk out, bat so confidently, and score a hundred off just 35 balls was simply extraordinary. Pollock added that while the IPL has seen many great victories and performances over the years, this effort stood out to him as the best ever.

“For me, this is the greatest individual performance of the IPL ever. It’s got to be. I mean, as a 14-year-old to go and stand out there and smash it around and get a 100 off 35 balls, there’s — I mean, there have been great victories and performances and that, but that’s got to be the greatest performance ever in IPL history,” Pollock said.

Suryavanshi Smashes 11 Sixes and 7 Fours in Stunning Century

He hammered 11 sixes and seven fours, scoring 94 of his 101 runs from boundaries. His fearless hitting against a bowling attack full of international players was brilliant to watch. When Prasidh Krishna finally bowled him out for 101 off just 38 balls, Rajasthan Royals were already well on their way to chasing down the target of 210.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stayed not out on 70 from 40 balls, and captain Riyan Parag made sure there were no hiccups as they finished the chase easily with eight wickets and 25 balls left.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs GT
Shaun Pollock
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

