‘Only Going to Get Better’: Rahul Dravid Heaps Praise on Rajasthan Royals Youngster Ahead of Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians 

He is the youngest centurion in the history of IPL.

Ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has applauded their young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his exceptional batting skills and concentration on the game.

“The ability of him to have that level of fearlessness and not get phased by the occasion or what was happening around him that’s something that’s truly special. You don’t really get to see that with people who are so young. And the range of shots as well that he showed, he’s only going to develop and he’s only going to get better,” said Dravid to Cricbuzz.

Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the next Sachin Tendulkar?

As the kid made his IPL appearance at 14, many fans related him to the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. The India great made his international debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days. He is the youngest debutant for India. The 52-year-old played his first international match (Test) against Pakistan on November 15, 1989.

However, the head coach of RR strongly opposed the comparison at such an early stage of his career. Instead, he acknowledged Suryavanshi’s hard work and hailed the southpaw as an “exceptionally talented young player.”

“No one should be in any rush to proclaim him as something that he’s not. He is what he is. He’s an exceptionally talented young player who’s working really hard. He’s got some great skills and abilities, but he’s going to have to keep improving,” stressed Dravid.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

With just three wins in 10 matches, the Royals are almost out of the playoff qualification race. They have to win all of their remaining four games to reach a minimum of 14 points, which still doesn’t guarantee an IPL 2025 playoff spot.

However, Riyan Parag and Co. have gained massive momentum after their comprehensive win over the Gujarat Titans. After three consecutive botched chases, the Men in Pink chased a huge total of 209 with more than four overs remaining.

Young prodigy Suryavanshi made the headlines with his blazing knock of 38-ball-101 at a blistering strike rate of 265.78. Moreover, a 40-ball-70 from his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal saw RR defeat the Titans by eight wickets.

They will take on MI, who are on a five-match winning streak, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.