Mumbai Indians Sign Spinner Raghu Sharma As IPL 2025 Replacement For Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur has picked up six wickets from five matches in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have signed Punjab leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as replacement for injured Kerala left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Puthur’s injury wasn’t specified by the franchise, but the 24-year-old hasn’t play in IPL 2025 since the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium on April 23. According to reports, the wrist spinner suffered ‘bone stress reactions in both shins’ which has ruled him out of the season.

Mumbai Indians Call Up Raghu Sharma As Replacement

Right-arm wrist-spinner Raghu Sharma will be his replacement, an official statement confirmed on Thursday.

“This marks Sharma’s maiden stint in the IPL. He joins MI at his base price of INR 30 lakhs from the RAPP list,” the statement said.

Mumbai Indians are currently third in the IPL 2025 table after 10 games with six wins and four losses.

ALSO READ:

Sharma made his debut for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 and has played 11 First-Class matches and claimed 57 wickets including five five-wicket hauls. The leggie had also played for Puducherry and had made his List-A and T20 debut with the domestic side in 2021.

The 30-year-old has 14 List-A wickets from nine matches. He was the second highest wicket-taker for Punjab with 14 scalps from eight matches behind Arshdeep Singh.

Vignesh Puthur’s Impressive IPL 2025

Puthur wasn’t named in the playing XI or on the Impact Players’ bench in MI’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede. The youngster, who is yet to make his T20 debut for Kerala’s senior side, was snapped up by MI after his impressive performances in the Kerala T20 League.

The youngster immediately impressed as he claimed 3-32 in the first game against Chennai Super Kings which included the big wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

Beside the opening game, Puthur bowled a full quota of four overs in the match against LSG where he claimed the key wicket of Mitchell Marsh.

Mumbai Indians are currently third in the IPL 2025 table after 10 games with six wins and four losses.

Hardik Pandya’s side began the season with four defeats from the first five matches, but turned things around with five wins on the trot.

They are set to take on Rajasthan Royals are the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.