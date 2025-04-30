News
'Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones': Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Sreejita Sen
His highest aggregate of runs came in IPL 2013 when he put up 538 in 19 matches.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has taken a dig at the critics for not having a record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In a recent interview, the opener revealed that his focus has always been on winning matches for the team. How many runs he is notching up in an IPL edition doesn’t matter to the 38-year-old.

“As I’ve said before, my goal has never been to score a certain number of runs in a season. I always try to win matches for my team. Whether I score 600, 700, or even 800 runs – it doesn’t matter if you don’t end up winning the trophy or the matches,” said Rohit.

He also recalled India’s ODI World Cup campaign back in 2019, where he put up a massive 648 runs in nine matches, to become the highest run-getter of the tournament. Unfortunately, they lost the semi-final against New Zealand by 18 runs.

“I learned this lesson back in 2019 during the World Cup. If you don’t go all the way to the final and actually win it, then what’s the point of scoring 500 or 600 runs? Sure, it might be good for me personally, but not for the team,” he opined.

Rohit Sharma on his batting approach

The MI batter also clarified his batting approach in the interview. Rohit clearly stated that instead of achieving some personal records, he always looks to contribute in a way that will lead his team to success.

“But I’m not saying that the team is winning just because I score 20 or 30 runs. It’s not about that either. What I mean is that my focus isn’t on personal milestones. My focus is always on how I can contribute in a way that truly helps the team. That’s the only thing I think about,” stressed the five-time IPL-winning captain.

Previously, several former players including Virender Sehwag, had criticised Rohit for not having a single IPL season in its 18-year-long history.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

After a rough start to the tournament, MI have bounced back brilliantly. They have won five successive matches so far and are currently placed second in the points table.

With six victories in ten matches, Hardik Pandya and Co. need just two wins in their remaining four games to seal their IPL 2025 playoffs spot. They will lock horns with the eighth-placed Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tomorrow.

