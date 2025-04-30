CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

CSK are currently last in the IPL 2025 Points Table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all but out of the playoffs race for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. They are currently last in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) race with just two wins from nine games.

A franchise known to trust experienced and veteran stars mostly over giving teenagers a break, they have also now resorted to the latter, giving chances to the likes of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis this season. Notably, Rasheed was picked up at the auctions for INR 30 lakhs while Mhatre came in as a replacement midseason for Gaikwad.

The franchise also signed Proteas sensation Dewald Brevis for the injured Gurjapneet Singh who made his debut in the match against SRH.

Echoing on the same lines, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has highlighted the importance of talent identification and cultivating them.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of CSK’s clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight, Hussey said,

“I think it’s one area that we’ve really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things. So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we’ve seen them, we’ve had eyes on them. I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff. But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on.”

CSK youngsters in IPL 2025 have given promising displays

CSK has integrated the duo of Rasheed and Mhatre along with Brevis into their squad after rigorous match-simulation training at their high-performance academy near Chennai.

Hussey expressed confidence that the efforts of the players and coaching staff at the academy would pay off for CSK—if not immediately, then certainly in the long run.

He added that the CSK management would maintain regular communication with the young players, tracking their performances in domestic leagues and international competitions to ensure their development ahead of IPL 2026.

So far, Mhatre has shown promise with starts in both innings but has yet to convert them into big scores. Rasheed impressed on debut (27 off 19) but followed it with a first-ball dismissal. Meanwhile, Brevis started cautiously against Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 off 17) before accelerating to a solid 42 off 25.

