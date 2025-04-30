News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK are currently last in the IPL 2025 Points Table.

CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all but out of the playoffs race for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. They are currently last in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) race with just two wins from nine games.

A franchise known to trust experienced and veteran stars mostly over giving teenagers a break, they have also now resorted to the latter, giving chances to the likes of Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis this season. Notably, Rasheed was picked up at the auctions for INR 30 lakhs while Mhatre came in as a replacement midseason for Gaikwad.

The franchise also signed Proteas sensation Dewald Brevis for the injured Gurjapneet Singh who made his debut in the match against SRH.

Echoing on the same lines, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has highlighted the importance of talent identification and cultivating them.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of CSK’s clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight, Hussey said,

“I think it’s one area that we’ve really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things. So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we’ve seen them, we’ve had eyes on them. I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff. But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on.”

ALSO READ:

CSK youngsters in IPL 2025 have given promising displays

CSK has integrated the duo of Rasheed and Mhatre along with Brevis into their squad after rigorous match-simulation training at their high-performance academy near Chennai.

Hussey expressed confidence that the efforts of the players and coaching staff at the academy would pay off for CSK—if not immediately, then certainly in the long run.

He added that the CSK management would maintain regular communication with the young players, tracking their performances in domestic leagues and international competitions to ensure their development ahead of IPL 2026.

So far, Mhatre has shown promise with starts in both innings but has yet to convert them into big scores. Rasheed impressed on debut (27 off 19) but followed it with a first-ball dismissal. Meanwhile, Brevis started cautiously against Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 off 17) before accelerating to a solid 42 off 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Mike Hussey
Shaik Rasheed

Related posts

'Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones': Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

‘Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones’: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

His highest aggregate of runs came in IPL 2013 when he put up 538 in 19 matches.
6:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

The former CSK player opened up on the IPL team he would play for had he got the chance to return.
5:21 pm
Vishnu PN
20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India's T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India’s T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

He is a rare commodity in cricket.
5:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB have 14 points from 10 games in IPL 2025.

What’s Different For RCB in IPL 2025? Former India Opener Breaks Down Reason Behind Great Season

RCB have won six out of six away matches in IPL 2025.
2:32 pm
Sandip Pawar
Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams made a few changes in their previous match and are likely to stick with the same playing eleven in the upcoming game.
2:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.