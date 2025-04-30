News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
RCB have 14 points from 10 games in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

What’s Different For RCB in IPL 2025? Former India Opener Breaks Down Reason Behind Great Season

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

RCB have won six out of six away matches in IPL 2025.

RCB have 14 points from 10 games in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are having arguably their best ever season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They are sitting at the top of the points table, having won seven games and lost just three. 

RCB’s excellence in IPL 2025 can be highlighted by how good they have been at adapting to different conditions. They have won all of their six matches away from home so far, and can achieve a rare feat if they beat Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. 

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is thoroughly impressed with the team that has been a topic of ridicule over the years. In his Hindustan Times column, Manjrekar penned down his thoughts on what makes RCB a different beast in IPL 2025. 

Sanjay Manjrekar Credits RCB Bowlers For A Great Season 

One of the best analysts among the IPL commentary panel, Manjrekar is known to be objective. He believes RCB’s success in IPL 2025 is largely down to their bowlers. 

“Like it’s in other formats, it’s the bowling attack that sets a team apart. Almost 50% of the Player-of-the-Match awards have gone to their bowlers,” wrote Manjrekar.

He also pointed out that the RCB bowling attack – comprising Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, and Suyash Sharma – has often won them matches at the halfway stage while bowling first. 

Four of their seven wins came while chasing. In those games, RCB bowlers had restricted the opponents to 173, 174, 156 and 161. 

“As you can see, RCB had won the game at the halfway stage thanks to their bowlers. Any decent batting line-up can chase such targets in batting conditions under lights, with eight pure batters in the line-up,” he added.

Manjrekar is spot on in his assessment as bowling has been a massive headache for RCB over the years. Their death overs bowling, in particular, has caused them and their fans countless heartbreaks. In their current attack, they have multiple options who are adept at defensive bowling, and the results are there to see.

ALSO READ: 

Different Heroes Key For RCB Success

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been guilty of relying heavily on their superstars to get the job done. That was often the major reason for their downfall in the past. But that’s not the case with this Rajat Patidar-led side. 

In IPL 2025, RCB have had six different players winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Krunal Pandya is the only player to receive the honour twice. Manjrekar thinks this has been the hallmark of their success in the ongoing tournament.

“RCB have had many different heroes through the season and this is always a great sign to look for in a team; a team that’s not dependent on a couple of players to win matches,” he stated.

RCB have a golden chance to finish in the top two in the group stage for the first time since 2016 – the closest they have been to an IPL trophy in the past 14 years. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

 

IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sanjay Manjrekar

Related posts

Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams made a few changes in their previous match and are likely to stick with the same playing eleven in the upcoming game.
2:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Sunil Narine has been unbelievably good since his maiden IPL season and is still going strong after so many years.

‘No Way To Tackle’ – When the Greatest Cricketer in IPL History Forced Mumbai Indians To Pull Shutters Down

He has shown no signs of regression and is still among the finest bowlers in the league.
12:20 pm
Darpan Jain
CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, but Punjab Kings are a better team, so PBKS should win.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:12 pm
Darpan Jain
Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025

Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025

Kuldeep bowled only three overs, conceding 27 runs without picking up a wicket.
2:31 pm
Sagar Paul
Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Camera Captures Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable.
2:43 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.