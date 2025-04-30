News
Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 30, 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.

Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Dushmantha Chameera grabbed a stunning catch by diving to his left to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Anukul Roy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash last night. However, it was star DC batter KL Rahul’s tactical move behind Chameera’s blinder.

KL Rahul’s tactical brilliance

Moments after the incident, Commentator Ian Bishop revealed the scenes that took place just after the third ball of the final over. DC’s Mitchell Starc had dismissed Rovman Powell and the new batter Roy had just entered into the ground.

Rahul first tried to move the Sri Lankan pacer a bit fine into the square leg. When he didn’t notice it, Rahul urged DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis to do so.

“And what all the viewers would not have seen was KL Rahul moving Dushmantha Chameera fine just before that delivery was bowled,” Ian Bishop said on commentary.

“Dushmantha didn’t see him and then KL Rahul said Faf ‘Can you move him to his left? ‘ So, I think part of the responsibility there and credit has to go to KL Rahul. It still took the athleticism, that was brilliant from the fast bowler too” stated Bishop while commenting on the match.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

DC vs KKR in IPL 2025

Despite starting the tournament on a high with four wins on the trot, DC now seems to be struggling towards the business end of the IPL 2025. They have managed to win only two out of their last six matches.

After winning the toss, skipper Axar Patel decided to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night. KKR openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanulla Gurbaz provided a flying start to the team as they raced to 79/1 in the powerplay. However, DC bowlers made a comeback in the middle overs and restricted the Knights to 204/9.

But they never really got going in the run chase. KKR bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Faf’s 62 runs off 45 balls and skipper Axar’s 43 runs off 23 deliveries kept DC alive in the match. However, Narine’s all-round performance helped KKR to clinch a 14-run win over DC. The Windies all-rounder also earned the player of the match for his 27 runs (16 balls) and three wickets in the match.

The DC vs KKR clash didn’t move the IPL 2025 points table much as both teams continued to stay in their previous positions, fourth and seventh, respectively.

However, last night’s defeat might make the playoff chances hard for DC as their last four league-stage matches will be against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Apart from the Sunrisers, all other teams are still strongly in the race to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs so far.

Axar Patel and Co. need two more wins out of their remaining four for the playoffs qualification. They will take on the Orange Army in Uppal on May 5.

