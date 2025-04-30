News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Kuldeep bowled only three overs, conceding 27 runs without picking up a wicket.

Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals suffered a 14-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was their second defeat in the last three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 204 for 9 with help from Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 and Rinku Singh’s 36. The pair added 61 runs together and gave KKR a strong push in the middle overs.

However, both were dismissed quickly after settling in. Towards the end, Andre Russell chipped in with a few boundaries to take the score past 200.

In the chase, Delhi Capitals got useful runs from Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38), but they fell short and ended at 190 for 9. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, taking 3 for 29, while their bowlers kept things tight in the end.

ALSO READ:

Missed Opportunity: Kuldeep Should Have Bowled Full Quota

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga believed Delhi Capitals missed a trick by not letting Kuldeep Yadav complete his four overs. Kuldeep bowled only three overs, conceding 27 runs without picking up a wicket. Daren felt that even if Kuldeep wasn’t at his best, a quality spinner like him should still be used fully. He added that giving Kuldeep one over early and the rest in the middle could have shifted the momentum and possibly guided the other spinners on how to bowl on that surface.

“Kuldeep not finishing, to me, was a bit of a missed opportunity. When you have a bowler like Kuldeep, regardless of the day he’s having, I’d still like to see him bowl his full complement of four overs. So whether that’s something he could have looked at — bowling one over earlier on and then three in the middle — that could have changed the proceedings and probably influenced how the other spinners approached the game on that type of surface,” Darren Ganga said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Daren Ganga
DC vs KKR
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025

Related posts

Sunil Narine has been unbelievably good since his maiden IPL season and is still going strong after so many years.

‘No Way To Tackle’ – When the Greatest Cricketer in IPL History Forced Mumbai Indians To Pull Shutters Down

He has shown no signs of regression and is still among the finest bowlers in the league.
12:20 pm
Darpan Jain
CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, but Punjab Kings are a better team, so PBKS should win.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:12 pm
Darpan Jain
Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Camera Captures Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable.
10:03 am
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his sublime strokeplay.

‘Been His Huge Fan’ – DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Praises KKR Star During Mid-Match Interview in IPL 2025

He has been batting beautifully in IPL 2025 and has played several jaw-dropping shots throughout the competition.
9:56 am
Darpan Jain
KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

He did not return for the rest of the match and had heavy strapping on his hand.
9:07 am
Sagar Paul
will DC qualify delhi capitals qualification scenarios ipl 2025 playoffs

Will DC Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenarios

11:26 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.