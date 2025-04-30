Former West Indies Cricketer Criticises Delhi Capitals for Not Using Kuldeep Yadav’s Full Quota After Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2025

Kuldeep bowled only three overs, conceding 27 runs without picking up a wicket.

Delhi Capitals suffered a 14-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was their second defeat in the last three matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 204 for 9 with help from Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 44 and Rinku Singh’s 36. The pair added 61 runs together and gave KKR a strong push in the middle overs.

However, both were dismissed quickly after settling in. Towards the end, Andre Russell chipped in with a few boundaries to take the score past 200.

In the chase, Delhi Capitals got useful runs from Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38), but they fell short and ended at 190 for 9. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, taking 3 for 29, while their bowlers kept things tight in the end.

Missed Opportunity: Kuldeep Should Have Bowled Full Quota

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga believed Delhi Capitals missed a trick by not letting Kuldeep Yadav complete his four overs. Kuldeep bowled only three overs, conceding 27 runs without picking up a wicket. Daren felt that even if Kuldeep wasn’t at his best, a quality spinner like him should still be used fully. He added that giving Kuldeep one over early and the rest in the middle could have shifted the momentum and possibly guided the other spinners on how to bowl on that surface.

“Kuldeep not finishing, to me, was a bit of a missed opportunity. When you have a bowler like Kuldeep, regardless of the day he’s having, I’d still like to see him bowl his full complement of four overs. So whether that’s something he could have looked at — bowling one over earlier on and then three in the middle — that could have changed the proceedings and probably influenced how the other spinners approached the game on that type of surface,” Darren Ganga said.

