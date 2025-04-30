News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Camera Captures Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable.

Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

After the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a video went viral on social media that surprised many fans. In the clip, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen playfully slapping KKR batter Rinku Singh twice, which left people confused about what really happened.

Rinku Singh Left Surprised by Kuldeep Yadav’s Gesture

The moment came shortly after Delhi lost their second straight match at home, falling 14 runs short against the defending champions. In the video, Kuldeep, Rinku, and a few other players were seen joking and laughing together. Then, out of nowhere, Kuldeep slapped Rinku, which seemed playful at first. However, Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable. When Kuldeep slapped him a second time, Rinku appeared visibly annoyed and had a word with him.

Since the clip had no audio, it’s unclear what exactly happened or what the mood was like. The commentators also did not discuss the moment during their post-match talk. Many fans on social media, however, expressed anger and disappointment at Kuldeep’s actions.

ALSO READ:

KKR Stay in Playoff Race with Crucial Win

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 204 for 9 with good knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rinku Singh (36), and a late cameo from Andre Russell. Despite a few quick wickets in the end, they crossed the 200 mark.

In reply, Delhi Capitals managed 190 for 9. Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38) tried hard, but Sunil Narine’s 3 for 29 helped KKR win by 14 runs.

With this win, KKR moved to 9 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive. DC stayed in the top four with 12 points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC vs KKR
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kuldeep Yadav
Rinku Singh

Related posts

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has praised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his sublime strokeplay.

‘Been His Huge Fan’ – DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Praises KKR Star During Mid-Match Interview in IPL 2025

He has been batting beautifully in IPL 2025 and has played several jaw-dropping shots throughout the competition.
9:56 am
Darpan Jain
KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

He did not return for the rest of the match and had heavy strapping on his hand.
9:07 am
Sagar Paul
will DC qualify delhi capitals qualification scenarios ipl 2025 playoffs

Will DC Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenarios

11:26 pm
CX Staff Writer
Kolkata Knight Riders review Axar Patel Delhi Capitals IPL 2025

Why Did KKR Not Lose a Review Despite DRS Call For Edge Off Axar Patel Showing Flatline?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained their review against Delhi Capitals (DC) in dramatic circumstances.
11:28 pm
Vishnu PN
Axar Patel injures bowling hand DC vs KKR IPL 2025 walks off

Axar Patel Walks Off Mid-Match With Hurt Bowling Hand During DC vs KKR in IPL 2025, Captain Changed

9:40 pm
CX Staff Writer
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Rinku Singh DC vs KKR IPL 2025

Axar Patel Fails To Review Suspected Edge Off Rinku Singh, Replays Show Spike As Delhi Capitals Denied Big Wicket in IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

Delhi Capitals failed to review a golden opportunity to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh.
9:29 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.