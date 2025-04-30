Camera Captures Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh Twice With KKR Star Visibly Annoyed After IPL 2025 Game

Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable.

After the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a video went viral on social media that surprised many fans. In the clip, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen playfully slapping KKR batter Rinku Singh twice, which left people confused about what really happened.

Rinku Singh Left Surprised by Kuldeep Yadav’s Gesture

The moment came shortly after Delhi lost their second straight match at home, falling 14 runs short against the defending champions. In the video, Kuldeep, Rinku, and a few other players were seen joking and laughing together. Then, out of nowhere, Kuldeep slapped Rinku, which seemed playful at first. However, Rinku looked a bit taken aback and uncomfortable. When Kuldeep slapped him a second time, Rinku appeared visibly annoyed and had a word with him.

Since the clip had no audio, it’s unclear what exactly happened or what the mood was like. The commentators also did not discuss the moment during their post-match talk. Many fans on social media, however, expressed anger and disappointment at Kuldeep’s actions.

KKR Stay in Playoff Race with Crucial Win

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 204 for 9 with good knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rinku Singh (36), and a late cameo from Andre Russell. Despite a few quick wickets in the end, they crossed the 200 mark.

In reply, Delhi Capitals managed 190 for 9. Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43), and Vipraj Nigam (38) tried hard, but Sunil Narine’s 3 for 29 helped KKR win by 14 runs.

With this win, KKR moved to 9 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive. DC stayed in the top four with 12 points.

