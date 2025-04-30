News
KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He did not return for the rest of the match and had heavy strapping on his hand.

KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Suffers Hand Injury During Win Over DC in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane picked up an injury to his right hand while fielding in the team’s 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). The KKR support staff will assess him on Wednesday to understand how serious it is.

Rahane Injured While Fielding at Short Cover

The incident happened when Rahane was fielding at short cover and got hit on the hand by a strong shot from Faf du Plessis off Andre Russell’s bowling. The ball deflected to mid-off for a single, and Rahane immediately left the field in visible discomfort.

He did not return for the rest of the match and had heavy strapping on his hand. With vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer already subbed out as an Impact Player, Sunil Narine took over the captaincy for the final nine overs of the bowling innings.

Rahane Gives Update on Hand Injury

Despite the scare, Rahane played down the injury during the post-match presentation, saying it wasn’t serious and that he expects to be fine.

“Not bad,” he said. “I’ll be okay. I’ll be fine, ” Rahane said.

ALSO READ:

KKR Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Win

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently seventh on the points table with nine points from ten matches. This win was very important for them, as a loss here would have made their chances of qualifying for the playoffs much harder. Now, with four matches left in the season, winning all of them could give them a shot at making it to the playoffs.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the team is focused on taking one game at a time and not looking too far ahead. He added that they’ve had similar talks before when results weren’t going their way, but for now, the aim is to take confidence from this victory and keep moving forward.

“One game at a time, we don’t want to think too far ahead. That’s always been the talk, when we were not doing well. Take confidence from this game and move forward,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
DC vs KKR
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders

