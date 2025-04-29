Why Did KKR Not Lose a Review Despite DRS Call For Edge Off Axar Patel Showing Flatline?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained their review against Delhi Capitals (DC) in dramatic circumstances.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained a crucial review in dramatic circumstances during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Why KKR retained their review

In the 11th over of Delhi Capitals’ chase, Kolkata Knight Riders reviewed for a caught behind against Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel. There was no spike on UltraEdge which meant that Axar Patel was not out.

However, there was also a check for LBW against the Delhi Capitals skipper. While the LBW decision remained not out, the impact was umpire’s call and hence Kolkata Knight Riders retained the review.

What the IPL Playing Conditions Say:

Combining Umpire Review with Player Review 3.9.1 “If an Umpire Review and a request for a Player Review (under paragraph 3) are made following the same delivery but relating to separate modes of dismissal, the umpire will follow the reviews in the chronological order.”

Sunil Narine eventually dismissed Axar Patel in the 14th over after the Delhi Capitals captain was caught by Harshit Rana at extra-cover. Delhi Capitals had been set a target of 205 by Kolkata Knight Riders. Angkrish Raghuvanshi had top-scored with 44 runs to power Kolkata Knight Riders to 204/9 from 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Delhi Capitals were however restricted to 190/9 in their run chase, with Sunil Narine (3/29) being the pick of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers.

