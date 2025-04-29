Will DC Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs? Updated Delhi Capitals Qualification Scenarios

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) IPL 2025 campaign has hit a tricky phase after their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing 205, Delhi faltered in the middle overs and ended up suffering a crucial loss at home. With the race to the playoffs tightening, fans are wondering: Will DC qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?
Here’s a deep dive into the latest DC qualification scenarios after the loss to KKR.
After the defeat against KKR, Delhi Capitals’ record reads:
The updated IPL 2025 points table sees DC still among the top teams but with Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulling away slightly. KKR’s win also keeps the mid-table battle intense, and DC’s margin for error has reduced.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.521
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.889
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|+0.748
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.362
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|+0.177
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|+0.080
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.349
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-1.103
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|4
|-1.302
Despite the setback, Delhi Capitals still control their destiny to a large extent. Several factors are working in their favour:
Can DC qualify comfortably from here? Here’s a realistic look at the Delhi Capitals qualification scenarios:
Given the points table situation, DC should be targeting at least two wins from their last four games to control their own playoff fate.
While DC’s playoffs chances are still alive, a few concerns have emerged:
Delhi Capitals’ upcoming matches:
Each of these matches holds high importance. Two wins could secure DC’s playoff spot, while victories against strong teams like Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians could also help boost their NRR significantly.
The question — Will DC qualify — still has a positive outlook, but the margin for error is slim. Winning two out of their next four matches should almost certainly see Delhi Capitals qualify for the playoffs. However, any slip-ups from here will open the door for other teams to knock them out of the top four.
As things stand, DC playoffs chances remain good — but their qualification is far from sealed. They need to regroup quickly after the KKR defeat and focus on finishing strong in the league stage.
Delhi Capitals likely need to win at least two of their remaining four matches to reach 16 points, which historically has been enough to guarantee playoff qualification.
If DC win only one of their remaining four matches, they will finish on 14 points. In that case, they will have to depend on other results and hope their Net Run Rate is good enough to sneak into the top four.
Delhi Capitals will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians in their remaining four matches.
It will be very difficult for Delhi Capitals to finish in the top two after their latest defeat. They would not only need to win all their remaining matches but also require other top teams to lose multiple games.
