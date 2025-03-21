News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 21, 2025

RCB to Consider Ditching Big-Hitting Giant for Flexible Option in the Top-Order vs KKR for IPL 2025 Opener

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Having a free flowing left-hand batter in the top three will strengthen RCB in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a major call to make ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener on Saturday. They have to decide between the hard-hitting finisher Tim David and the promising young all-rounder Jacob Bethell. The reports coming from their camp suggest the latter could get a nod in the opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bethell batted much longer in the nets compared to David and also bowled his left-arm spin. It signs towards the Englishman starting ahead of David.

Why Jacob Bethell Is A Better Option For RCB? 

Left-hand batters are extremely valuable in the shorter format. Not only can they disrupt the bowling plans but they are vital in dealing with left-arm orthodox spin and leg-spin. RCB do not have many top-quality options in this regard. They will have Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order. Both the batters have their issues against spin, which makes a left-hander who can score freely a necessity at number three.

If RCB opt to play David, they have to include Devdutt Padikkal in their top three. The problem with that is Padikkal’s track record. He has played 64 matches in the IPL – a good sample size – and has averaged 25 at a strike rate of only 125. These numbers aren’t good enough for the shorter format, especially with IPL run-scoring soaring high. Having him in the playing XI might not be a wise option. 

ALSO READ: 

Bethell, on the other hand, is young and has immense potential. The 21-year-old has an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 136 in his T20 career. He has a much higher ceiling and can be more flexible with the bat. He can play at any position, though top order suits his game much more. 

Bethell also offers an extra left-arm spin option alongside Krunal Pandya. He can be a pretty good matchup bowling option for RCB. He is coming off a hamstring injury, due to which he missed the Champions Trophy 2025. But he has looked good in the practice games. 

With Bethell at three, RCB will lose some batting power down the order. But they have Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone at 5-6, who can do the job. Krunal Pandya can be handy with the bat as well. RCB can also add Manoj Bhandage – a seam all-rounder – who can provide big hits at the back end. 

RCB and KKR will kick off the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22.

IPL 2025
Jacob Bethell
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David

