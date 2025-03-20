News
‘Fans Maybe Disappointed’: AB De Villiers Makes BOLD Prediction for His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

‘Fans Maybe Disappointed’: AB De Villiers Makes BOLD Prediction for His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The 41-year-old omitted one of the strongest teams in IPL.

‘Fans Maybe Disappointed’: AB De Villiers Makes BOLD Prediction for His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) great AB de Villiers gave his verdict for the top 4 teams that can make it to the playoffs of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Interestingly, the 41-year-old omitted one of the most successful teams in IPL history from his list – Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While speaking on a video on his YouTube channel, the Proteas legend said, “Yes, I have not kept CSK. It is a strong team, CSK fans may be disappointed, but I will go with these four teams only.”

Notably, CSK, under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s first season of captaincy in IPL 2024, narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth after going down to RCB in a must-win clash and ended up finishing fifth on the table.

ALSO READ:

AB De Villiers Names His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Speaking about the four teams that De Villiers think can make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs are – Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He predicted, “I think Mumbai Indians can reach the playoffs. I definitely think RCB will also reach the playoffs this time. Because this time the team is in balance and then Gujarat Titans is also a contender for the playoffs. I think defending champion KKR will also be in the playoff race and can be successful in making its place in the playoffs. These are my four teams that can reach the playoffs.”

His former franchise RCB will once again be on the hunt for their elusive maiden title as they kickstart the season against KKR in the IPL 2025 opener on March 22 at Kolkata.

