Last updated: March 20, 2025

KKR vs RCB: Weather Forecast in Kolkata Predicts Rain for IPL 2025 Opener

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

There is a threat of rain ahead of the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Eden Gardens Kolkata IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns in the opening clash of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22).

Rain threat looms ahead of KKR vs RCB match

However, there is a threat of rain playing spoilsport on the matchday and this comes at a time when thunderstorms have been forecast across West Bengal in the coming few days.

“Due to the presence of favourable wind pattern & strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty surface winds are very likely to occur in some districts of West Bengal during 20-22nd March 2025,” a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as per a report in India Today.

ALSO READ:

Several places across West Bengal, including Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidaman among other places are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall as well as lightning and hailstorm. A grand opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens has also been scheduled prior to the start of the match. Actress Disha Patani and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal are reportedly expected to perform and entertain the fans.

KKR and RCB’s contrasting fortunes in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the final of IPL 2024 to clinch their third title. Shreyas Iyer, however, was released by the franchise before eventually joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the new season. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, reached the playoffs under Faf du Plessis’ captaincy. They lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. RCB, too, have witnessed a change in captaincy with Rajat Patidar taking over as skipper after the release of du Plessis.

