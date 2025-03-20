Venue Change Alert: KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Shifted To Another Stadium

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener, one of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches has been moved from their home ground. Instead of Eden Gardens, KKR will now face Lucknow Super Giants in Guwahati on April 6. The venue change comes as local authorities in Kolkata were unable to provide sufficient security due to Ram Navami celebrations on the same day.

🚨The IPL fixture between KKR and LSG on April 6th has been moved from Eden Gardens to Guwahati due to Ram Navami, as the local police couldn't provide sufficient security.@shamik100#KKR #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/FwxGVMJKeY — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) March 20, 2025

More to follow…

