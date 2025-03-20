News
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue Change Alert
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Venue Change Alert: KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Shifted To Another Stadium

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Venue Change Alert

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener, one of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches has been moved from their home ground. Instead of Eden Gardens, KKR will now face Lucknow Super Giants in Guwahati on April 6. The venue change comes as local authorities in Kolkata were unable to provide sufficient security due to Ram Navami celebrations on the same day.

More to follow…

