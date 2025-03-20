News
Moeen Ali impact player KKR vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

3 Impact Player Options for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener Ft. Moeen Ali

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Moeen Ali impact player KKR vs RCB IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have parted ways with their previous captains in Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis respectively, and Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar will lead their respective sides in the KKR vs RCB fixture and going forward in the rest of the season.

Over the years, the IPL has been synonymous with innovative ideas and one of them has been the Impact Player rule introduced in 2023. Amid much criticism, it was reported that the impact player rule will continue being part of the tournament in the IPL 2025 season.

The impact player would depend on the playing XI combination, hence we look at how KKR might line up in the first game against RCB.

KKR vs RCB: Likely XI for Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Sunil Narine
  • Ajinkya Rahane
  • Venkatesh Iyer
  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi
  • Rinku Singh
  • Andre Russell
  • Ramandeep Singh
  • Harshit Rana
  • VaibhavArora
  • Varun Chakravarthy

If this is the XI they go for for the KKR vs RCB opener, Kolkata have great batting depth while a good coverage for their bowling unit as well. If they are bowling first, though, one of the batters (Raghuvanshi) might sit out for an extra bowler. Either way, with just three overseas players, KKR have the option of also having a foreign player as the impact substitute.

We take a look at three impact player options for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs RCB clash.

Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is undoubtedly one of the best experienced players in the Kolkata Knight Riders set-up. With just four overseas players allotted in the playing XI, however, Moeen will find himself as one of the impact player substitutes for the game against RCB. Having played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as recently as in IPL 2024, it goes without saying that Moeen Ali is an experienced campaigner in the IPL. Add to that, the 37-year-old is a valuable addition as a spin bowler against RCB, especially with Eden Gardens being synonymous for spinners in the latter stages of a game.

Spencer Johnson

Australia pacer Spencer Johnson was released by Gujarat Titans after having a mediocre IPL 2024, taking four wickets in five matches. However, at Kolkata Knight Riders, he will get the opportunity to start afresh, albeit likely in the capacity of an impact player. Johnson proved that he can be a valuable impact player pick wit his performances for Brisbane Heat in Australia’s Big Bash League earlier this season. He picked up 13 wickets from seven matches in BBL 2024-25, with best figures of 4/20 against Perth Scorchers.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Markande

Maank Markande is another spinner who can be a game-changer for KKR against RCB in the City of Joy. Markande can be the Kolkata Knight Riders’ disruptor in the middle-overs. In IPL 2024, all of Markande’s eight wickets from seven matches came in the middle-overs, whereas 11 out of his 12 wickets in IPL 2023 came in this phase.

If the Eden wicket turns out to be one like the 2023 World Cup, Markande might be a useful addition in the second innings to bowl in tandem with the other KKR spinners.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs RCB
Moeen Ali

