Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc with the willow during the second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin.
Last updated: March 18, 2025

Forgotten KKR Batter Smashes Shaheen Afridi for 4 SIXES in an Over As New Zealand Crush Pakistan

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc with the willow during the second T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin. While opening the innings, he was unstoppable and hit boundaries one after another to provide a rapid start to New Zealand.

The start wasn’t as attacking for the batter, for he played a maiden off Shaheen Afridi in the first over of the innings. However, Seifert soon found his groove, and once he started to get going, no bowler could stop him.

He scored 45 runs in just 22 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and five maximums, at a marvellous 204.55 strike rate. 93.33% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, as Seifert hit a boundary every 2.75 deliveries during this stay.

ALSO READ:

He was severe against all bowlers, but the most notable moment came in the third set when he hit four sixes off Shaheen Afridi’s over to unleash carnage. Seifert took 26 runs off the over, and while Shaheen tried to change his lines and lengths, the batter just kept clearing the ropes and left Pakistan agitated.

Can Tim Seifert come as a replacement player in IPL 2025?

The player pool in the IPL 2025 auction was so vast that several quality players remained unsold. Among them was Tim Seifert, who kept his base price at INR 1.25 crore, but no team showed interest in him.

However, he can be a replacement player in IPL 2025 if a player gets injured or remains unavailable. Seifert is mostly an opener but has experience batting in the middle order, making him a good all-round package for any IPL team.

He has ample exposure to T20 leagues all around the globe and brings superior attacking skill sets, which will be perfectly suited for the conditions in IPL. The surfaces have been flat, and Seifert can thrive on these decks.

Further, he is a wicketkeeper, bringing another dimension to the teams acquiring his services. Several first-choice players have already been replaced before the start of the season, and Seifert has a chance to return to IPL if more injuries follow.

