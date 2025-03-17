UNSTOPPABLE Andre Russell Blasts at a Rate of 250; Scores 18-Ball 45 in Second KKR Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Russell has looked in good form, smashing an unbeaten 59* off 23 balls in the first practice game too.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be entering the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as the defending champions and will be depending on their matchwinners to deliver. Thankfully for them, explosive all-rounder Andre Russell is getting ready by putting up a stellar show of his incredible hitting prowess during the second intra-squad game today (March 17).

The dynamic right-hander narrowly missed out on a well-deserved fifty after blasting a stunning 18-ball 45 at a blistering strike rate of 250.

Russell has looked in incredible form going into the season, as he smashed an unbeaten 59* off 23 balls in the first practice game too.

Andre Russell will be crucial for KKR’s title defence in IPL 2025

Andre Russell is a dynamic force in cricket, renowned for his explosive batting and impactful bowling performances. Over the years, he has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to dominate games, making him one of the most feared all-rounders in the sport. His knack for turning matches around in just a few overs highlights his exceptional talent and match-winning capabilities.

As a crucial player for KKR, Russell has consistently delivered under pressure, whether it’s chasing daunting targets or setting up imposing totals. His retention as a key member of the squad reflects the franchise’s unwavering trust in his ability to influence games with both bat and ball.

That said, Russell’s IPL journey has often been hampered by injuries and inconsistent form. If he can stay fit and maintain his peak performance throughout the season, KKR will undoubtedly emerge as a strong title contender. Whether he’s smashing towering sixes or unleashing a fiery bowling spell, Russell’s mere presence on the field strikes fear into the hearts of opposing teams.

