Punjab Kings Suffer MASSIVE Setback As Star All-Rounder’s Arrival in India Delayed Ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings will get their IPL 2025 campaign underway on March 25 with a game against Gujarat Titans.

The arrival of Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in India ahead of IPL 2025 has been reportedly delayed due to personal reasons.

Omarzai to link up with PBKS on March 21

According to a report in India Today, Omarzai will link up with his franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 21, which is four days before their first game of the season against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. Several other foreign players of the franchise began arriving in the country on Monday.

Punjab Kings have got their preparations underway ahead of IPL 2025 with the franchise holding training sessions at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Ricky Ponting and Shashank Singh have linked up with the team in Dharamsala.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings, however, needn’t worry regarding the late arrival of Omarzai. They have South Africa’s Marco Jansen in the squad as well as Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who will be hoping to have a successful season after a forgettable IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Omarzai played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

He played seven matches last year for Gujarat Titans, scoring 42 runs and taking four wickets. He was released by the franchise and came under the hammer at the IPL 2025 mega auction at a base price of INR 1.50 crore. He was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 2.40 crore.

Punjab Kings have never won the IPL and will be hoping to do so under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired for a whopping INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title last year but was released by the franchise. Punjab Kings’ best IPL finish is when they reached the final in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

At the recently-concluded 2025 Champions Trophy, Omarzai scored 126 runs from three matches (One fifty) and took seven wickets for Afghanistan. He was also named the ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 in January.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.