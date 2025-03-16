Punjab Kings New Recruit Hails THIS Indian Spinner as ‘No.1 In The World’

He brushed off comments on his national comeback alongside this spinner.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Yuzvendra Chahal has heaped praise on his Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahal hailed the spinner as the “No.1 in the world.”

Chahal speaks on Kuldeep Yadav

“Right now, he ( Kuldeep) is the No.1 wrist spinner in the world. It shows in the way he is bowling both in IPL and international cricket”, stated Chahal.

Kuldeep has been a key player in the Indian squad since his debut in March 2017. The chinaman bowler was also instrumental in India’s victorious campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025. He picked up seven wickets in five matches, including the dismissals of key players Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra in the final.

While talking about the chances of Chahal making a comeback in the national team, he refused to make any statements regarding that. The former RCB player said that it is not in his control.

“I don’t think about what is not in my hands”, he said

Chahal recalled the “Kul-Cha” bonding

The Indian spin bowling pair Kuldeep and Chahal are popularly known as ‘Kul-Cha’ among the fans. They have played 34 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India together and share 161 wickets across the two formats. The duo last donned the blue jersey together in the fifth T20I match of the West Indies tour in 2023.

While recalling the old days and the bonding between them, the 34-year-old stated that they always trusted each other.

“I have loved bowling with Kuldeep. We enjoy a great bonding, on and off the field. It shows. It was fun bowling with him because we have a similar approach to bowling. Both of us love to attack. It was also partnership bowling. When one of us would go for runs, the other would make it tighter from the other end. We always trusted each other”, Chahal said.

Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 205 dismissals. The star player was acquired by the Punjab-based franchise for INR 18 crore after being released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mega auction.

PBKS, under a new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will start their campaign on March 25 against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav’s Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

