News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Chahal On Kuldeep Yadav No.1 In The World
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 16, 2025

Punjab Kings New Recruit Hails THIS Indian Spinner as ‘No.1 In The World’

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He brushed off comments on his national comeback alongside this spinner.

Chahal On Kuldeep Yadav No.1 In The World

Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Yuzvendra Chahal has heaped praise on his Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahal hailed the spinner as the “No.1 in the world.”

Chahal speaks on Kuldeep Yadav

“Right now, he ( Kuldeep) is the No.1 wrist spinner in the world. It shows in the way he is bowling both in IPL and international cricket”, stated Chahal.

Kuldeep has been a key player in the Indian squad since his debut in March 2017. The chinaman bowler was also instrumental in India’s victorious campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025. He picked up seven wickets in five matches, including the dismissals of key players Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra in the final.

While talking about the chances of Chahal making a comeback in the national team, he refused to make any statements regarding that. The former RCB player said that it is not in his control.

“I don’t think about what is not in my hands”, he said

ALSO READ:

Chahal recalled the “Kul-Cha” bonding

The Indian spin bowling pair Kuldeep and Chahal are popularly known as ‘Kul-Cha’ among the fans. They have played 34 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India together and share 161 wickets across the two formats. The duo last donned the blue jersey together in the fifth T20I match of the West Indies tour in 2023.

While recalling the old days and the bonding between them, the 34-year-old stated that they always trusted each other.

“I have loved bowling with Kuldeep. We enjoy a great bonding, on and off the field. It shows. It was fun bowling with him because we have a similar approach to bowling. Both of us love to attack. It was also partnership bowling. When one of us would go for runs, the other would make it tighter from the other end. We always trusted each other”, Chahal said.

Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 205 dismissals. The star player was acquired by the Punjab-based franchise for INR 18 crore after being released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mega auction.

PBKS, under a new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will start their campaign on March 25 against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav’s Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
India
IPL 2025
Kuldeep Yadav
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal

Related posts

Ex-SRH Star As Impact Sub Former India Opener Picks Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI for IPL 2025

Ex-SRH Star As Impact Sub: Former India Opener Picks Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI for IPL 2025

They can bring him in when they need an extra batter or a finisher.
2:50 pm
Sagar Paul
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster, Kyle Jamieson bowled a magnificent spell against Pakistan in the first T20I.

Former RCB Pacer Floors Pakistan Top-Order, Reduces Them to 11/4 in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

The lanky pacer snared three wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four-over spell, dismissing Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, and Shadab Khan during this set.
10:20 am
Darpan Jain
fastest bowler in ipl 2025 umran malik anrich nortje mayank yadav lockie ferguson

Who Is the Fastest Bowler in IPL 2025?

8:23 am
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR's title defence.
11:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Five 4s, Six 6s: KKR star Venkatesh Iyer gets ready for IPL 2025 with FEARLESS half century; scores unbeaten 61*(25)

Five 4s, Six 6s: KKR star gets ready for IPL 2025 with FEARLESS half century; scores unbeaten 61*(25)

He gave a glimpse of the incoming carnage.
9:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KKR Concerns Rise as Opener Continues Dismal Run in Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

The keeper-opener position is an area of concern for the defending champions.
1:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy