‘Don’t get nervous’: Virat Kohli gives CRUCIAL update on his retirement

India’s legendary batter Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence on his retirement news while speaking on Day 2 of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

Kohli said, “Don’t get nervous. I’m not making any announcements. As of now everything is fine. I still love playing this game”.

VIRAT KOHLI ON RETIREMENT QUESTION: 📢



– "Don't get nervous. I'm not making any announcements. As of now everything is fine. I still love playing this game". pic.twitter.com/G17R4Th6IK — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) March 15, 2025

More to follow…