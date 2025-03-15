News
Last updated: March 15, 2025

‘Don’t get nervous’: Virat Kohli gives CRUCIAL update on his retirement

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli Retirement News

India’s legendary batter Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence on his retirement news while speaking on Day 2 of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

Kohli said, “Don’t get nervous. I’m not making any announcements. As of now everything is fine. I still love playing this game”.

More to follow…

RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

