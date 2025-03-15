Virat Kohli To Come out of T20I Retirement for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? RCB Star Opens Up

Virat Kohli opened up on his possible comeback for India in T20Is.

Senior India batter Virat Kohli has opened up on the possibility of coming out of retirement from T20Is one last time during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Kohli was asked a question regarding this during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit taking place in the Garden City.

Virat Kohli to return for LA 2028 Olympics?

Kohli didn’t provide a straightforward answer on coming out of retirement from T20Is. He, however, joked saying that if India qualify for the gold medal match at the Olympics, he could come out of retirement for one match.

– Virat Kohli said, "I will not come back from retirement to play the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/OM9Nlb2Kj5 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 15, 2025

“I actually don’t know what I will be doing post-retirement. Recently, I asked a teammate the same question and got the same reply. Yeah, but there may be a lot of travelling.

“For the Olympics? Maybe? If we are playing for the gold medal, I may come back for one game (laughs). Get a medal and come back home. It is a great thing. To be an Olympic champion would be a magnificent feeling, the first of its kind,” Kohli said.

When Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja announced T20I retirements

Virat Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had announced their retirements from T20Is following India’s triumphant run at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Cricket is marking a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Kohli ended his T20I career having played 125 matches for India and scoring 4188 runs at a strike-rate of 137.04. He has amassed 38 fifties and one century, including a knock of 76 against South Africa in last year’s T20 World Cup final. His only T20I century came against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kohli will next be in action for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 season opener at Eden Gardens on March 22.

