Virat Kohli Opens Up Behind No Social Media Posts After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

The former India skipper's decision has made fans unhappy.

The Indian team made history recently when they won the Champions Trophy 2025, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, after the emphatic win, former India skipper and premier batter Virat Kohli did not make any social media post about it.

While Kohli has always been an internet sensation, his decision to stay away from posting about the win has made quite a few Indian cricket fans unhappy. The fans also highlighted that Kohli’s recent posts were primarily paid brand partnerships and promotional content, with little to no focus on his or India’s achievements.

Responding to his recent decision, Kohli was quoted as saying by Wisden India while Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab India Sports Summit,

“The Kind of attention you get & the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable to be honest – it’s quite intense – hence I don’t engage in posts a lot these days. A lot of people are not happy about that but that is something that I have consciously tried to do”.

"Posting about us winning the championship, is not going to increase the happiness in my heart. My posting about it is not going to give us two trophies."



Virat Kohli remained silent on social media about India's Champions Trophy win, and he reveals why ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tB2GmZZa82 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in Bengaluru for RCB’s training camp at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they prepare for the IPL 2025 season. Given Kohli’s craze, a video of his arrival, posted on the franchise’s official social media accounts also quickly went viral within minutes.

As RCB get ready for another attempt to get that elusive first IPL title, Kohli has remained a loyal custodian, with the star cricketer previously stating that he intends to play for the franchise until the end of his career.

