Virat Kohli Opens Up Reason Behind No Social Media Posts After Champions Trophy 2025 Win
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Virat Kohli Opens Up Behind No Social Media Posts After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The former India skipper's decision has made fans unhappy.

Virat Kohli Opens Up Reason Behind No Social Media Posts After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

The Indian team made history recently when they won the Champions Trophy 2025, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. However, after the emphatic win, former India skipper and premier batter Virat Kohli did not make any social media post about it.

While Kohli has always been an internet sensation, his decision to stay away from posting about the win has made quite a few Indian cricket fans unhappy. The fans also highlighted that Kohli’s recent posts were primarily paid brand partnerships and promotional content, with little to no focus on his or India’s achievements.

Responding to his recent decision, Kohli was quoted as saying by Wisden India while Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab India Sports Summit,

“The Kind of attention you get & the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable to be honest – it’s quite intense – hence I don’t engage in posts a lot these days. A lot of people are not happy about that but that is something that I have consciously tried to do”.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli and RCB gear up for IPL 2025 with sights on their elusive first title

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in Bengaluru for RCB’s training camp at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they prepare for the IPL 2025 season. Given Kohli’s craze, a video of his arrival, posted on the franchise’s official social media accounts also quickly went viral within minutes.

As RCB get ready for another attempt to get that elusive first IPL title, Kohli has remained a loyal custodian, with the star cricketer previously stating that he intends to play for the franchise until the end of his career.

Champions Trophy 2025
IPL 2025
RCB
Virat Kohli

