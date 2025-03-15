Virat Kohli Says 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Might’ve Been His Last

Kohli has scored seven Test hundreds, five ODI hundred and nine fifties in T20Is in Australia

Virat Kohli just dropped a bombshell on Saturday, hinting that his 100 not out in Perth in the second innings might just be his last ever international hundred on Australian soil.

At the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, Kohli spoke about it in a matter-of-fact manner which might break many of his fans’ hearts.

Virat Kohli’s played his last Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Kohli was the captain of the Indian side that won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2019 for the first time in Australia. Kohli was also the captain in the first Test in Adelaide during the 2020-21 series where India miraculously recovered from being all out for a humiliating total of 36 and won the series 2-1.

It was also in Australia that Kohli first captained India in Tests in 2014 at Adelaide where he smashed hundreds in both innings. He also replaced MS Dhoni as India’s Test captain in 2014 in the final Test at Sydney.

His recent outing in Australia wasn’t a pleasant one as he scored just 190 runs from five Tests as Australian bowlers repeatedly exploited his weakness outside offstump and got him caught behind the wicket throughout the series.

“I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past,” Kohli said at the event on Saturday.

No post-retirement plans yet for Kohli

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli who has scored seven Test hundreds, five ODI hundreds and nine fifties in T20Is. At 36, Kohli has already announced his retirement from T20Is following India’s title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies.

The former India captain has also played a pivotal role in India’s recent Champions Trophy 2025 victory in Dubai, scoring 100 not out against Pakistan in the group stages and 84 in the semifinal against Australia. When asked about his plans after taking full-time retirement, Kohli said he has no idea.

“I actually don’t know what I will be doing post retirement. Recently, I asked a teammate the same question and got the same reply. Yeah, but maybe a lot of travelling,” Kohli said.

