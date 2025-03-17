Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

He has placed himself at number six.

Punjab Kings Star Shashank Singh has shared what the team’s playing XI might look like for IPL 2025. PBKS will be led by Shreyas Iyer this season.

The team has a good mix of experienced and young players and will look to have a strong campaign.

Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh to Open the Innings

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Shashank said that Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is likely to open the innings with Prabhsimran Singh. Inglis is known for his aggressive batting and can give Punjab a quick start in the powerplay.

Shashank names his probable XII for first game : #PBKS #IPL2025

Inglis , Prabh , Shreyas , Maxi , Stoinis , Shashank , Wadhera , Jansen , Brar , Arshdeep , Chahal . IP : Sain , Thakur pic.twitter.com/zqxZyj8GxD — AARYAN (@AARYAN0791) March 16, 2025

At number three, skipper Shreyas Iyer will play an important role in holding the innings together. Marcus Stoinis is set to bat at number four, followed by Glenn Maxwell at number five. Both can score quickly and bowl if needed

ALSO READ:

Shashank Singh Slotted at Number Six

Shashank Singh has placed himself at number six. Nehal Wadhera is expected to bat at number seven and play the role of finisher. South African all-rounder Marco Jansen will bat at number eight. He can score useful runs and bowl his full quota of overs.

The bowling line-up includes Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal adds a lot of experience to the bowling attack and is known as one of the best spinners in the IPL.

Shashank also said that Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Sen are two options as impact substitutes. Both are fast bowlers and can strengthen the team’s bowling when needed.

With this team combination, Punjab Kings look well-balanced and ready for IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings’ Possible XI for IPL 2025, According to Shashank Singh

Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.