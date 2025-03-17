Two England Teammates Back IPL Decision to Ban Harry Brook For Pulling Out from IPL 2025 at the Last Minute

Brook has been banned for two years from the IPL after pulling out of the 2025 edition

Harry Brook being banned for two years from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a first in the franchise ecosystem. Bought for INR 6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals, Brook pulled out of the upcoming season to focus on the England national team which triggered the IPL rule.

Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid Side With IPL

While that might’ve come as bad news for many, Brook’s countrymen Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have sided with the IPL. They believe that it was fair since the decision would cost the franchise big time.

ALSO READ:

Ali, who will be appearing for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, felt that the decision on Brook was not harsh.

“It’s not harsh. I kind of agree with it, in a way, because a lot of people do that,” he said on the podcast “Beard Before Cricket.”

Harry Brook Quits IPL For Second Season

Brook had pulled out of the IPL for the second consecutive season. In 2024, the England sensation didn’t participate in the league, after being signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore, due to a death in his family.

“A lot of people have done it in the past, and then they come back in and they end up getting a better financial package, or whatever it is. And he kind of messes a lot of things up as well at the same time. I mean, it’s messed his team up, obviously, by pulling out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they’ve got to now rejig everything and stuff like that,” Ali added.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid echoed Ali’s sentiments saying that players must be aware of this rule when they put their name up for auction.

“They actually put that rule in place before, and then this happened. So, you know when you’re going in, this is the rule. So when you put your name in, you know if you pull out, this is going to happen. So you know the consequences of it. So I don’t think it’s harsh,” Rashid said.

Delhi Capitals, captained by all-rounder Axar Patel, will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube