‘Five Straight Trophies’ – RCB New Recruit for IPL 2025 Makes MEGA Prediction

RCB is yet to win their maiden IPL title.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are one of the few franchises to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title yet. However, their IPL 2025 recruit Jitesh Sharma believes once the jinx is broken, the Bengaluru-based outfit will become unstoppable.

Not only that, Jitesh went on to make a mega prediction, claiming that RCB could end up winning five straight trophies on the trot.

Speaking in a chat exclusively to Cricxtasy, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “Once our time comes, we might win trophies for five years straight.

“I think it looks well-experienced. This time, RCB has players with significant domestic and international experience. Like Bhuvi Bhai, Krunal Bhai, and Suyash. These three are excellent picks because they have ample IPL experience. Having strong Indian bowlers like Yash Dayal, who was retained, helps a lot.”

Jitesh also added, “RCB team looks well-balanced. Looking at our Indian players, I felt a lot of satisfaction. And when you look at our foreign players, like Liam [Livingstone] and [Phil] Salt—they are among the best choices for the ground. I think it’s a well-balanced team.”

Jitesh Sharma will be crucial for RCB’s success in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma has evolved into a household name playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will now be crucial for RCB’s plans in IPL 2025 as the franchise seeks their first IPL silverware. Not only Jitesh is a seasoned finisher with a specific skillset but RCB also sees him as the potential replacement for Dinesh Karthik. Although they have Phil Salt in the ranks, it is likely that Jitesh Sharma will keep the wickets.

Jitesh Sharma🎙️: " I just want to finish games, win matches for RCB and win 11 out of 14 games this season and I'll leave those three games for my buddy Liam.. "#RCB #IPL2025 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Z10PkrO0Ei — ᴅᴋ (@coach_dk19) March 16, 2025

The franchise thus handed the 31-year-old a staggering salary hike of 5500% during the IPL 2025 auction – acquiring him for INR 11 crore, which is 55 times more than his previous IPL salary of INR 20 lakhs.

RCB have put a massive amount of trust in Jitesh and he will shoulder the responsibility of taking on the attack in the back end of innings and contributing to finishing games, something which RCB has struggled with in the past.

