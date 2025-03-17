News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
rcb five titles ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

‘Five Straight Trophies’ – RCB New Recruit for IPL 2025 Makes MEGA Prediction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB is yet to win their maiden IPL title.

rcb five titles ipl 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are one of the few franchises to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title yet. However, their IPL 2025 recruit Jitesh Sharma believes once the jinx is broken, the Bengaluru-based outfit will become unstoppable.

Not only that, Jitesh went on to make a mega prediction, claiming that RCB could end up winning five straight trophies on the trot.

Speaking in a chat exclusively to Cricxtasy, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “Once our time comes, we might win trophies for five years straight.

“I think it looks well-experienced. This time, RCB has players with significant domestic and international experience. Like Bhuvi Bhai, Krunal Bhai, and Suyash. These three are excellent picks because they have ample IPL experience. Having strong Indian bowlers like Yash Dayal, who was retained, helps a lot.”

Jitesh also added, “RCB team looks well-balanced. Looking at our Indian players, I felt a lot of satisfaction. And when you look at our foreign players, like Liam [Livingstone] and [Phil] Salt—they are among the best choices for the ground. I think it’s a well-balanced team.”

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma will be crucial for RCB’s success in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma has evolved into a household name playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will now be crucial for RCB’s plans in IPL 2025 as the franchise seeks their first IPL silverware. Not only Jitesh is a seasoned finisher with a specific skillset but RCB also sees him as the potential replacement for Dinesh Karthik. Although they have Phil Salt in the ranks, it is likely that Jitesh Sharma will keep the wickets.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON CRICXTASY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The franchise thus handed the 31-year-old a staggering salary hike of 5500% during the IPL 2025 auction – acquiring him for INR 11 crore, which is 55 times more than his previous IPL salary of INR 20 lakhs.

RCB have put a massive amount of trust in Jitesh and he will shoulder the responsibility of taking on the attack in the back end of innings and contributing to finishing games, something which RCB has struggled with in the past.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Virat Kohli was troubled by a few bowlers during the nets, but one speedster who highly impressed the legendary batter was Rasikh Dar Salam.

Young India Pacer Earns Praise From Virat Kohli in RCB Nets Ahead of IPL 2025

Kohli was beaten a few times, and the battle between him and Rasikh was intriguing as the speedsters continued to impress with the ball.
10:05 am
Darpan Jain
4 KKR Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Kolkata Knight Riders

4 KKR Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will be aiming to add a fourth star to their jersey.
9:52 am
Chandra Moulee Das
LSG Set To Bring 2 Discarded India Players As Injury Replacements for IPL 2025

LSG Set To Bring 2 Discarded India Players As Injury Replacements for IPL 2025

Both these players were seen celebrating Holi with the team.
8:57 am
Sagar Paul
[WATCH] SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Aniket Verma Gears Up for IPL 2025 With an Explosive 16-Ball 46 in Pre-Season Match

[WATCH] SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Gears Up for IPL 2025 With an Explosive 16-Ball 46 in Pre-Season Match

He was acquired for INR 30 lakhs at the auction.
11:32 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Going To Finish 9th’ – Former RCB Coach Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025

He believes RCB is left with some voids to fill.
10:40 pm
Disha Asrani
KKR Pace Sensation Umran Malik Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Chetan Sakariya Named Replacement

KKR Pace Sensation Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Newly Recruited Net Bowler Named Replacement

He will miss the season due to a back injury.
11:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy