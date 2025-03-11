Big Boost for KKR: Star Player Joins Squad for IPL 2025 Despite Injury Concerns

This is good news for KKR fans, as his pace and experience will make their bowling attack stronger in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got a big boost as Anrich Nortje has joined their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. There were worries about his fitness because he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury.

KKR shared a post on social media confirming Nortje’s arrival. This is good news for KKR fans, as Nortje’s pace and experience will make their bowling attack strong in the tournament.

Checked in at 150 kmph! 🚀 Nortje has arrived! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6nP0V7rWI3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 11, 2025

Nortje had not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup last June. He was set to return in the white-ball series against Pakistan but broke his toe in the nets. The Pretoria Capitals’ pacer missed the recently concluded SA20 season. He was also ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury. His last appearance in any match was in December 2024 during the Abu Dhabi T10.

Anrich Nortje – Key to KKR’s Bowling Unit

Anrich Nortje has been playing in the IPL since 2020. So far, he has played 46 matches and taken 60 wickets, all for Delhi Capitals (DC). His best season came in 2020 when he took 22 wickets in 16 matches. However, in the last season, he only played six matches and picked up seven wickets. Ahead of the mega auction, DC released him and KKR bought him for INR 6.50 crore.

Nortje’s availability is a big boost for KKR as there were doubts about his participation due to injury. With Mitchell Starc has joined Delhi Capitals, Nortje will be the most experienced fast bowler in the squad. Though the pace attack appears promising, it is still inexperienced. Nortje will have to lead the bowling unit and with his express pace, he can trouble any batting lineup.

