After Harry Brook Pulls Out, Another Delhi Capitals Star Doubtful for First Few Matches of IPL 2025: Reports

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with marquee Indian signing KL Rahul expected to be ruled out for the first few matches of the next edition, according to multiple reports in the media.

Notably, Rahul is the second star whose service DC will miss after England all-rounder Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL 2025 edition last night.

It will be a big blow for DC as KL has looked in stellar form in the recent Champions Trophy 2025 and played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign.

Why will KL Rahul the miss the beginning of IPL 2025?

It is understood that KL Rahul, who was acquired by DC for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2025 auction, will miss the beginning of the season due to the birth of his first child.

Despite being the leading run-scorer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2024 season, he wasn’t retained by them ahead of the mega auction. His fallout with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ended up being a media frenzy and subsequently, Rahul was let go.

Notably, KL Rahul is also in line to become the new captain of Delhi Capitals with the franchise expected to announce their decision of the new captain soon. Apart from him, Axar Patel is another frontrunner for the leadership role.

Furthermore, DC will conduct a brief training session in Delhi before heading to Vizag for their initial two matches.

Star players including Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, and Rahul are set to gather in the Capital on March 17 and 18.

