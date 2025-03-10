News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Delhi Capitals KL Rahul doubtful for first few games of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 10, 2025

After Harry Brook Pulls Out, Another Delhi Capitals Star Doubtful for First Few Matches of IPL 2025: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

DC’s woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals KL Rahul doubtful for first few games of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with marquee Indian signing KL Rahul expected to be ruled out for the first few matches of the next edition, according to multiple reports in the media.

Notably, Rahul is the second star whose service DC will miss after England all-rounder Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL 2025 edition last night.

It will be a big blow for DC as KL has looked in stellar form in the recent Champions Trophy 2025 and played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign.

ALSO READ:

Why will KL Rahul the miss the beginning of IPL 2025?

It is understood that KL Rahul, who was acquired by DC for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2025 auction, will miss the beginning of the season due to the birth of his first child.

Despite being the leading run-scorer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2024 season, he wasn’t retained by them ahead of the mega auction. His fallout with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka ended up being a media frenzy and subsequently, Rahul was let go.

Notably, KL Rahul is also in line to become the new captain of Delhi Capitals with the franchise expected to announce their decision of the new captain soon. Apart from him, Axar Patel is another frontrunner for the leadership role.

Furthermore, DC will conduct a brief training session in Delhi before heading to Vizag for their initial two matches.

Star players including Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, and Rahul are set to gather in the Capital on March 17 and 18.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul

Related posts

Axar Patel Delhi Capitals captaincy IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Captaincy Choice for IPL 2025 Between These Two Players: Reports

Delhi Capitals are the only side yet to announce a captain ahead of IPL 2025.
7:50 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

4 Players Who Can Replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 ft. Former Mumbai Indians Sensation

For him, playing for England is his top priority and focus right now.
5:24 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals Recruit Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

Delhi Capitals Recruit Pulls Out of IPL 2025; Likely To Face Two-Year Ban

It will be a big blow for DC.
10:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

Mumbai Indians Star Quashes Injury Concerns, Shares Kitbag Pic To Confirm IPL 2025 Availability

He shared a photo of his kitbag on social media, showing that he is ready to join Mumbai Indians.
6:32 pm
Sagar Paul

‘I’m Not Looking Back’ – Suryakumar Yadav on His Cold Rivalry With Virat Kohli During IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the controversial incident with Virat Kohli in a recent interview.
March 9, 2025
Sreejita Sen
IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australia Wicketkeeper As Assistant Coach

He was also part of the team that won the title in 2022.
6:10 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy