Last updated: March 10, 2025

Delhi Capitals Captaincy Choice for IPL 2025 Between These Two Players: Reports

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Delhi Capitals are the only side yet to announce a captain ahead of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are the only team yet to announce a captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. According to a report in news agency PTI, the toss-up for captaincy at Delhi Capitals is likely to be between wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel. Delhi Capitals had snapped up Rahul for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

Axar and Rahul in IPL so far

Axar Patel has been with the franchise since 2019. The report adds that because of his long experience of having played for the Delhi Capitals, Axar is the likely candidate to become skipper. Overall, the Gujarat cricketer has played 150 matches in the IPL, scoring 1,653 runs and taking 123 wickets. Axar played for Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) from 2014 to 2018.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has led the Punjab Kings and most recently the Lucknow Super Giants. The Karnataka cricketer has played 132 matches and has scored 4,683 runs. His past captaincy record in the IPL makes Rahul a strong candidate for the job at Delhi Capitals.

Foreign captain for Delhi Capitals?

Rahul has also been consistent with the bat, having scored more than 500 runs in six out of seven seasons between 2018 and 2024. He had scored just 274 runs in IPL 2023. While the experienced Faf du Plessis is part of the squad, it’s tricky for Delhi Capitals to select a foreign captain.

Tristan Stubbs, who has impressed with the bat previously, however, could be an option if the IPL 2020 runners-up are to appoint a foreign captain. Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a home game against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

DC had finished IPL 2024 in sixth place with 14 points. With a new captain, they will look to turn around their fate to win the elusive trophy this year.

