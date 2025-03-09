News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 9, 2025

3 Auction Choices That Could Cost Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Here are three auction picks that could hurt Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) will once again look to solidify their place as serious title contenders when the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 22. After winning their maiden title in 2022 and losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL final a year later, the Titans endured an eighth-place finish in IPL 2024. That meant they missed out on the playoffs for the first-ever time and it won’t be an easy pathway for them in the upcoming season.

Gujarat Titans retained a core of their side, including skipper Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan. While GT acquired some big names like Kagiso Rabada , Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler, getting the services of these players may not always end up with a positive outcome. Here are three auction decisions that could cost Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025:

Concerns with regards to death bowling

Sure, Gujarat Titans have acquired quality pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee and Ishant Sharma are also valuable bowling options. However, GT lack a quality bowler who can deliver under pressure in the death overs.

Both Rabada and Siraj have struggled for consistency in the death overs in the IPL in past few seasons. In IPL 2024, Rabada, who played for Punjab Kings, took just two wickets from five innings while bowling in the death overs. Siraj, on the other hand, collected just five wickets in 12 innings at the same phase.

ALSO READ:

Rashid Khan is another option who can deliver in the death overs, but the Titans could be tempted to play a majority of his overs in the middle stage of the innings. This leaves the Titans with lack of a consistent bowler who can impress at the death.

Middle-order muddle

There seems to be a concern with the Titans middle-order batting lineup. Sure, they have Tewatia and Shahrukh to stabilise that middle-order, but the Titans have to be vary as to not rely on this duo too much. Glenn Phillips and Sherfane Rutherford are also there but their form altogether have been somewhat inconsistent.

Gujarat run the risk of being very top heavy with the heavyweights Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler occupying the top 3. Below that, it’s a very unstable line-up with the likes of David Miller gone. A lot will hinge on how good a season the likes of Phillips or Rutherford have with the Indian domestic options not quite having lived up to expectations in recent seasons.

Lack of experienced Indian backups

Gujarat Titans have a number of Indian backup players as far as batters are concerned. They include Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra. However, neither of them have produced eye-catching performances, something which Kolkata Knight Riders’ Angkrish Raghuvanshi did last season.

Lomror is most likely to be the only one among these three player who could feature in the playing XI. But of the other two players get their chances at all, they will have to make sure to live up to their expectations and deliver when it matters the most.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
GT
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Punjab Kings IPL 2025

3 Big Auction Strategy Mistakes That Could Cost Punjab Kings at IPL 2025

Despite splurging a lot of money at the IPL 2025 auction, it may still not be a smooth season for Punjab Kings.
8:29 am
Vishnu PN

After Dwayne Bravo, KKR Appoint Another Former West Indies Player As Assistant Coach For IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as KKR captain for IPL 2025, with Venkatesh Iyer named as his deputy.
9:53 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Announce Former Rajasthan Royals All-rounder as Replacement for Injured Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

He has also played for MI's SA20 franchise.
6:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

4:24 pm
Sagar Paul
RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026

‘RCB Need Him’: Pakistan Star Set to be Eligible to Play IPL 2026, Could Be Part of Mini Auction

Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008 due to political tensions with India.
8:54 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on March 23, followed by a match against RCB on March 28, both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk
8:41 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy