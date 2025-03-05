4 Players Who Can Replace Injured Reece Topley at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 ft. New Asian Pace Sensation

Reports suggest that he is not yet completely fit, and hence his inclusion in IPL 2025 is highly unlikely.

With less than three weeks left for IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians have more injury worries. England fast bowler Reece Topley is almost certain to miss the tournament after suffering a groin injury while playing for Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025. The injury forced him to leave the tournament early and return to England for treatment.

Reports suggest that he is not yet completely fit, and hence his inclusion in IPL 2025 is highly unlikely. Mumbai Indians had bought Topley for INR 75 lakhs during the auction, but his tendency to get injured quite often has again kept him out. With Allah Ghazanfar already being ruled out, MI will now have to find a replacement for Topley.

Let’s look at the four players who can replace Reece Topley at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Nahid Rana

Nahid Rana, a tall and talented fast bowler from Bangladesh, is quickly making a name for himself. Despite being new to international cricket, he has already shown great potential and could become a future star. In just six Test matches, he has taken 20 wickets, and in four ODIs, he has picked up five wickets.

He is not only tall but also bowls at an impressive speed of around 150 km/h. Having already played in India during a Test series, he is familiar with the conditions. With Reece Topley expected to miss IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians could consider Nahid Rana as a possible replacement.

Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff could replace Reece Topley in Mumbai Indians. He played for MI in IPL 2023 and took 14 wickets in 12 matches. As a left-arm fast bowler, he brings variety to the team’s pace attack.

In BBL 2024/25, he has performed well for Perth Scorchers, picking up 14 wickets in 9 matches. With his experience and past stint with Mumbai Indians, he could be a strong replacement option.

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis is another Australian bowler Mumbai Indians could consider as a replacement. Like Reece Topley, he is effective in the powerplay and has a habit of picking wickets. He has been fairly consistent in the BBL, taking 14 wickets in 11 games this season and more than 15 wickets in past seasons.

He also impressed in the 2025 Champions Trophy, taking seven wickets from three games even as Australia were without their main bowlers. A plus point is that he can contribute with the bat as well, making 146 runs in BBL 2024-25. This makes him a good choice for Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, but Mumbai Indians might consider him if Reece Topley is ruled out. He has played 57 IPL matches and taken 61 wickets, with his best seasons in 2016, 2021, and 2024.

In the 2025 Bangladesh Premier League, he took 13 wickets in 12 matches for Dhaka Capitals. With his T20 experience in various leagues, he could be a good replacement option for Mumbai Indians.

