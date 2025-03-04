News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mumbai Indians (MI) batters, Naman Dhir and Robin Minz, registered low scores in the DY Patil T20 competition.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Mumbai Indians Fret Over Form of Young India Players in DY Patil T20 With IPL 2025 in the Horizon

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Both batters should have scored big but failed to make an impact again.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batters, Naman Dhir and Robin Minz, registered low scores in the DY Patil T20 competition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batters Naman Dhir and Robin Minz, registered low scores in the DY Patil T20 fixture between Income Tax and Reliance Industries Limited. Both batters should have scored big but failed to make an impact again.

Naman was dismissed on a golden duck, while Robin could only score 17 in 14 deliveries before losing his wicket. Notably, Naman got out on a low score in the last game, where he could only assemble run-a-ball nine runs. Robin scored 28 in 22 deliveries in the same fixture and got out before exploding.

These two batters should have contributed more as they prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They are expected to play a significant role for MI. Both may play in the main team right from the start, so MI would want them to regain their form as quickly as possible.

ALSO READ:

These two matches must have concerned the five-time champions, who put massive trust in them during the mega auction. Undoubtedly, Naman and Robin are talented batters, but they must convert their talent into performances and contribute heavily to the team’s cause in such local tournaments.

What will the role of Naman Dhir and Robin Minz be?

Naman Dhir was among the finds of IPL 2024, as he showed his tremendous power-hitting ability while batting at different positions. In IPL 2025, his role will be to take on pacers from the start, which means his batting spot will not be fixed.

He will be used as a floater and should unleash his range against speedsters like the last season. Naman had a strike rate of 180.95 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.50 vs pace in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Robin Minz might open the innings for Mumbai Indians with Rohit Sharma. The southpaw has been rated highly for his attacking game and can maximise the powerplay overs.

Robin was with Gujarat Titans (GT) last season but couldn’t play due to an accident and was released before the mega auction. He was part of MI’s development programs and will look to show his expertise with the willow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir
Robin Minz

Related posts

Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

BCCI has scheduled a meeting with all captains on March 20 to elaborate the rules further.
5:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Playing XI Compromises KKR Will Have To Make After Appointing Ajinkya Rahane As Captain for IPL 2025 Season

3 Playing XI Compromises KKR Will Have To Make After Appointing Ajinkya Rahane As Captain for IPL 2025 Season

With Rahane as captain, KKR will have to make some changes to their playing XI for the upcoming season.
1:20 pm
Sagar Paul

3 India Domestic Batters Who Could Come in As Injury Replacements in IPL 2025

Though he has a lower average of 39.67, his crazy strike rate of 233.33 is sure to send jitters down the spine of bowlers.
9:31 am
Disha Asrani
Murali Vijay CSK IPL top knocks

4 Best Knocks by CSK Batters in IPL History Ft. Former India Test Opener

We take a look at the top four knocks by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters in IPL history.
12:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Will the KKR Jersey Have a Special Golden Badge for IPL 2025

What Does the Special Golden Badge on KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Symbolize

KKR revealed their jersey for IPL 2025 earlier today.
9:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Krunal Pandya IPL 2024

RCB Allrounder Hits Form Ahead Of IPL 2025, Smashes 53 off 31 Balls In DY Patil T20

The allrounder has been in fine form in domestic competitions leading up to the IPL.
8:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy