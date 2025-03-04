3 India Domestic Batters Who Could Come in As Injury Replacements in IPL 2025

Though he has a lower average of 39.67, his crazy strike rate of 233.33 is sure to send jitters down the spine of bowlers.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is laced with major injuries across teams and with most players’ participation status unconfirmed. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) may feature without their prime bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Their latest buy Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is also out of the league. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will miss the services of Lockie Ferguson while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may be without Josh Hazlewood and/or Jacob Bethell. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are dealing with the void of Brydon Carse. Most star players are expected to miss the first couple of weeks, if not the entirety, of the tournament.

The cash-rich league is set to begin on March 22 between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the date approaches, most teams are looking for replacement players. The pre-season camp has also begun for the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Allah Ghazanfar’s national teammate Mujeeb Ur Rahman has already been called up by MI.

When we look at the Indian domestic side, there are plentiful talented players ready to make their mark in the upcoming cricketing carnival. Here, we look at the top 3 batters demanding the franchise’s attention and who could be an injury replacement for IPL 2025.

Prithvi Shaw

A familiar name in Mumbai’s circuit, Prithvi Shaw is working hard on the sidelines. He has yet to gain enough opportunities in the national jersey to prove his mettle. However, in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Tournament, Shaw has scored 168 runs in three innings at a mind-blowing strike rate of 182.61. The Route Mobile opener has maintained an average of 56 and played a top knock of 65 runs.

Playing seven seasons for Delhi Capitals, Shaw had amassed 1,892 runs in his IPL career. In the 2024 edition, he returned with just 198 runs in eight matches, scoring a lone fifty. When given a chance, Shaw, undoubtedly, would live up to his reputation of breaking major records with his bat.

Smaran Ravichandran

Karnataka’s Smaran Ravichandran is quickly gaining media coverage after his third consecutive fifty in the DY Patil T20 Tournament. The southpaw playing for Canara Bank has struck 190 runs in three matches at a commendable strike rate of 186.27. The 21-year-old has unleashed his beast side with power-hitting, 13 boundaries and sixes apiece.

Smaran can fit in the IPL’s intense atmosphere like a glove. He can be one of the most valuable impact players when the team requires some quick runs. The exposure to overseas players in the mix can further help Smaran build his brand. Watch out for this SRH-type batter! If the Sunrisers were to fill up Carse’s role with the bat, Smaran would be a good choice.

Urvil Patel

Another big-hitter amping up the ante is Urvil Patel. The 26-year-old keeper-batter represents Income Tax in the tournament gaining talk of the town. Urvil has amassed 119 runs in three appearances so far. Though he has a lower average of 39.67, his crazy strike rate of 233.33 is sure to send jitters down the spine of bowlers.

Representing Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Urvil contributed with 140 runs against Saurashtra in the fourth quarter-final. Gujarat’s 511 in the second innings led them to an emphatic win by an innings and 98 runs. A team like MI who lack a back-up gloveman and are short of a finisher like veteran Kieron Pollard can make good use of Urvil Patel as an impact player.

