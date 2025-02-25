News
Punjab Kings' two main batters - Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera - contributed heavily with bat and ball.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Punjab Kings’ Batter Sizzles in Bowling Role in DY Patil T20 Before IPL 2025 Teammate Smashes Half-Century

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Punjab Kings' two main batters - Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera - contributed heavily with bat and ball.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) players were in full flow during the 19th match of the DY Patil T20 between BPCL and DY Patil Blue in Navi Mumbai. PBKS’ two main batters – Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera – contributed heavily with bat and ball.

While Shashank is a batter, he flexed his bowling skills by snaring four wickets for 26 runs in his four-over spell. He dismissed Rahul Tripathi, Eknath Kerkar, Sahil Jadhav, and Shreyas Gopal to restrict BPCL to 181 in the first innings.

Shashank eventually ended as the best bowler of the game, taking the most wickets despite bowling not being his primary skill. Unfortunately, he couldn’t create the same impact with the willow and scored only two runs in four deliveries before losing his wicket.

However, his bowling skills are something Punjab Kings would have an eye on, for they would want to maximise the most out of him in the upcoming season. Shashank hasn’t bowled in the IPL yet, but PBKS would become more balanced if they use him with the ball.

ALSO READ:

After Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera shines with the bat in the second innings

Nehal Wadhera, bought at INR 4.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, later shone with the willow and amassed a fine fifty. The southpaw accumulated 57 runs in 37 deliveries, including six boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 154.05.

63.15% of his runs came via boundaries as Nehal stood tall with other batters falling around him. He was a lone warrior for DY Patil Blue, ending as the leading run-scorer of his team, albeit in a losing cause.

Unfortunately, no other batter could apply himself on the crease and support Nehal, as DY Patil Blue bundled on a mere 153 to lose the contest by 28 runs. The second-highest scorer was Ayush Badoni, who scored 21.

However, Punjab Kings would be pleased with the performances of their players ahead of a fresh season. These two will play a crucial role if PBKS are to change their fortunes and win more matches in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025
Nehal Wadhera
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shashank SIngh

