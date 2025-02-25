News
Mumbai Indians’ Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Mumbai Indians' Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He ended with stunning figures of 3.4 overs, 21 runs, five wickets, and an economy rate of 5.73.

Mumbai Indians’ Star Pacer Warms Up for IPL 2025 With Stunning Fifer in DY Patil

Mumbai Indians’ Deepak Chahar claimed an incredible five-wicket haul for Reliance 1 against Central Railway in the DY Patil T20 tournament, displaying his form ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The pacer, who was released by Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore.

Deepak Chahar’s Fiery Spell Against Central Railway

Against Central Railway, Deepak Chahar of Reliance 1 delivered a sensational spell in the first innings, taking a five-wicket haul. He took the wickets of Ajay Gigna, Eshaan Goyal, Sagar Jadhav, Vidyadhar Kamat, and Salil Agharkar. Chahar ended with stunning figures of 3.4 overs, 21 runs, five wickets, and an economy rate of 5.73. His performance saw Reliance 1 restrict Central Railway to a mere 125 runs.

As IPL 2025 is now less than a month from now, Chahar is getting ready to play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season. This spell would have pleased the MI camp, as it shows he is in good form and ready to play a crucial role for them.

ALSO READ:

Reliance 1 Secures a Three-Wicket Win

Central Railway batted first and were all out for 125 runs. Praveen Deshetti was their top scorer with 54 runs, while Eshaan Goyal added 33. Deepak Chahar was the best bowler for Reliance 1, taking five wickets. PSN Raju took three wickets, while Karn Sharma and Vignesh Puthur took one each.

Reliance 1 chased down the target in 19.2 overs, winning by three wickets. K.L. Shrijith scored 53 runs, and Raj Angad Bawa made 28. For Central Railway, Sagar Jadhav and Kaushal Kakad took two wickets each, while Vinit Dhulap, Vishal Harsh, and Salil Agharkar got one wicket each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Deepak Chahar
Dy Patil T20
IPL
IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians

