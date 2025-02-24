News
Former RCB talent Michael Bracewell
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 24, 2025

A Return to RCB? Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Talent Pushes Case as Injury Replacement for IPL 2025 With Compelling International Performances

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is currently the top wicket-taker in Champions Trophy 2025.

Former RCB talent Michael Bracewell

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Michael Bracewell is making a strong case to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season with some stellar displays for his national side New Zealand. Notably, the Kiwi has previously played for the Bengaluru-based outfit back in IPL 2023.

Bracewell is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025 with five scalps in two games. He impressed with a brilliant spell of 4 for 26 in 10 overs against Bangladesh today (February 24).

He was also amongst the top 5 wicket-takers in the tri-nation ODI series comprising Pakistan and South Africa prior to the ICC event.

Although he surprisingly went unsold at the auction last November, the Blackcaps star can now come in as a replacement injury for RCB, who are already bothered by injury concerns to overseas stars.

ALSO READ:

Why Michael Bracewell can be a good fit at RCB?

Bracewell is already familiar with the franchise, having plied his trade before with them. The batting all-rounder also had a decent outing the last time around where he featured in 5 games, amassing 58 runs and picking up six wickets.

Furthermore, RCB’s latest overseas signings Josh Hazlewood and Jacob Bethell are both in doubt for the IPL 2025 edition, which makes a reasonable case for the Kiwi.

Bethell, like Bracewell, is a spinning all-rounder and is already missing the Champions Trophy 2025 owing to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, top Aussie pacer Hazlewood is also suffering from a similar fate, currently dealing with a hip issue after recently rehabbing from side and calf injuries.

Michael Bracewell, apart from his wicket-taking skills is more than a handy batter in the lower middle-order and can thus be a serious contender as an injury replacement for RCB next IPL season.

