CSK Appoint Former RCB Player As Their Assistant Bowling Coach for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed Sridharan Sriram as their assistant bowling coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He brings vast experience coaching multiple national and international sides and will be vital in honing the skills of CSK spinners.

CSK bought several quality tweakers in their squad, which is often a trend due to the nature of pitches in Chennai. This move to appoint Sridharan must be to maximise the spinners’ abilities.

“Say Yellove to our assistant bowling Coach Sriram Sridharan! Brought up from the tracks of Chepauk to a packed portfolio of coaching tenures in Australia and Bangladesh, he embarks on this new journey with the pride.” wrote the official account of Chennai Super Kings to announce his inclusion.

A left-arm spinner, Sridharan has previously played for India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004, snaring nine wickets at an average of 30.44. He has also featured in two matches in the IPL, playing one each for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils).

Experience With Different Teams

Sridharan Sriram served as Australia’s assistant coach from 2016 to 2022, during which the team achieved significant success. In August 2022, he joined Bangladesh as a consultant for T20 cricket, working extensively with them during the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup that year. He returned to Bangladesh as a technical consultant for the 50-over World Cup.

He has experience working with IPL teams as an assistant coach of Delhi Daredevils and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Sriram joins CSK’s setup, comprising big names like Stephen Fleming (head coach), Mike Hussey (batting coach), and Eric Simons (bowling consultant) in the coaching department. He has local knowledge, having played ample cricket in Tamil Nadu during his playing days.

Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for playoffs last year, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru pipping them in their final league-stage game. However, they were clear about their plans in the IPL 2025 auction as CSK wanted to strengthen their spin attack to become more potent at home. Sriram’s appointment is another step in the same direction.

