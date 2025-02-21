3 Key Playing XI Decisions CSK Have to Make to Win IPL 2025

CSK have assembled a strong squad for IPL 2025. Here are three key decisions in their quest for the sixth title.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the joint-most championships in the Indian Premier League and they will be looking to add another to their cabinet. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK had a middling season last year, finishing fifth with seven wins and as many losses.

The mega auction forced them (as well as other nine teams) to rebuild their squad. CSK are known for stability and banking on familiar names. They had straightforward retention choices in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni. In the IPL auction, CSK acquired Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, and Ravi Ashwin among others.

Looking at their squad, CSK seems to have assembled a strong side. We discuss three key starting XI decisions they will have to make in IPL 2025.

Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra – Who Opens With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway was an integral part of Chennai Super Kings in their title-winning 2023 season. He amassed 672 runs at an average of 51 and strike rate of nearly 140. He missed the previous season due to an injury and CSK missed his presence at the top.

However, the 33-year-old batter has not looked at his best in recent months. Since June 2024, he averages 39 in the shorter format but has a mediocre strike rate of 125. In the recent SA20 season, Conway managed only one fifty in 10 innings and struck at just 113.80.

Rachin Ravindra is at the other end of the spectrum. He provides a good strike rate but hasn’t been consistent enough in his career so far. In the last IPL edition, Rachin scored 222 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 160.86 while averaging 22.

Rachin's glorious intentful starts against RCB & GT at Chepauk in his very first IPL debut season 🚀



37(15)

46(20)pic.twitter.com/aFrwFhc5yh — Sunny (@SunnyyCSK) February 16, 2025

CSK will make a decision between these two left-hand batters. They can either bank on Conway’s experience or they can back the higher upside of Rachin.

Should Ravi Ashwin’s Usage Be Limited to Conditions?

Recently retired legendary off-spinner returns to the franchise where it all began for him. Ravichandran Ashwin was a key figure in CSK’s success in early years, after which he became a regular feature in India’s limited overs sides.

As good a bowler Ashwin has been, he might not be a definite starter in the CSK XI for IPL 2025 due to the presence of Noor Ahmad. The Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner is at the peak of his powers and will be CSK’s frontline spinner in the upcoming season.

Ashwin didn’t have a great IPL campaign last year, managing only nine wickets from 14 innings at a high economy of 8.49. However, he can still add a great value at the home venue that is Chepauk and away venues like Lucknow. CSK should be flexible with this spot, switching between Ashwin and one of the pacers.

ALSO READ:

Who Joins Pathirana in the Pace Department?

Chennai Super Kings retained Matheesha Pathirana, who will be key for them. Despite his recent form, the Sri Lankan speedster is set to be the attack leader for CSK in IPL 2025. They have also brought back English all-rounder Sam Curran, who should start ahead of Overton due to his form and experience. Curran’s bowling, however, can’t be relied upon.

Among the Indian pace options, CSK have Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Of those, left-arm pacers Khaleel and Choudhary are more likely to get opportunities.

Choudhary was the third highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 15 scalps from just six games. He then picked 12 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before picking up eight wickets in the recent Ranji Trophy fixture.

Khaleel has experience on his side, having played 57 matches in the IPL and represented India. Last season, he picked 17 wickets at an economy of 9.58, although you could argue it was inflated due to extremely flat pitches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.