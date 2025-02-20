Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019.

During the launch of his app powered by Single.id, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed that he will continue to play cricket like a child after completing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. He also recalled the way he approached the sport during his childhood.

He stated, “I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o’clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we’ll go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn’t permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done.”

It’s been close to six years since Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket. He shared how he wishes the spend the rest of his active life.

“I’ve retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I’ve been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play,” expressed Dhoni.

Dhoni on prioritizing

Dhoni holds three ICC trophies among other achievements as a captain. He shared about setting his priorities straight.

He explained, “For me as a cricketer, I always wanted to perform for the Indian cricket team because I’ve said that in the past also, that not everybody gets a chance to represent the country. For us as cricketers, whenever we went on to the big stage or whenever we were touring, there was a chance for us to win laurels for the country and so for me it was the country that always came first.”

Dhoni’s advice to youngsters

Being the iconic player that he is, Dhoni continued to inspire others. He spoke about how he streamlined his focus.

He said, “You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me — nothing else mattered. What time I had to sleep? What time I had to get up? What impact it had on (my) cricket, that was the most important thing. You know, all the friendships, the fun, all those can happen later. There is a right time for everything and I felt if you are able to recognise that, that’s the best thing you can do (for yourself).”

Dhoni will soon be seen behind the stumps for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL edition. The five-time champions will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at their home den, MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK for the El Clasico.

