News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: February 20, 2025

‘I Just Want To’ – MS Dhoni Reveals His Plans Post IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019.

During the launch of his app powered by Single.id, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed that he will continue to play cricket like a child after completing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. He also recalled the way he approached the sport during his childhood. 

He stated, “I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o’clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we’ll go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn’t permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done.”

It’s been close to six years since Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket. He shared how he wishes the spend the rest of his active life. 

“I’ve retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I’ve been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play,” expressed Dhoni.

ALSO READ:

Dhoni on prioritizing

Dhoni holds three ICC trophies among other achievements as a captain. He shared about setting his priorities straight.

He explained, “For me as a cricketer, I always wanted to perform for the Indian cricket team because I’ve said that in the past also, that not everybody gets a chance to represent the country. For us as cricketers, whenever we went on to the big stage or whenever we were touring, there was a chance for us to win laurels for the country and so for me it was the country that always came first.”

Dhoni’s advice to youngsters

Being the iconic player that he is, Dhoni continued to inspire others. He spoke about how he streamlined his focus.

He said, “You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me — nothing else mattered. What time I had to sleep? What time I had to get up? What impact it had on (my) cricket, that was the most important thing. You know, all the friendships, the fun, all those can happen later. There is a right time for everything and I felt if you are able to recognise that, that’s the best thing you can do (for yourself).”

Dhoni will soon be seen behind the stumps for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL edition. The five-time champions will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on March 23 at their home den, MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK for the El Clasico.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

She provided the details during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
4:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India are playing Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana as specialist pacers for the Bangladesh clash in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Why Did India Choose Harshit Rana Over Arshdeep Singh in the Champions Trophy 2025 Fixture Against Bangladesh

Harshit has the pace and is naturally an enforcer with a knack for picking wickets, making him a better option than Arshdeep to complement spinners.
2:41 pm
Darpan Jain
mohammed shami odi return

Was Scared To Put My Foot On Ground: Mohammed Shami Looks Back At His Recovery After 2023 ODI World Cup

1:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Pakistan will be without Fakhar Zaman for the big clash against India in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Key Pakistan Player Ruled Out of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Fixture; Veteran Batter Called Up As Replacement

Fakhar Zaman had a muscular sprain on just the second ball of their New Zealand fixture while attempting to stop a boundary and was in immediate pain.
1:51 pm
Darpan Jain
Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

Lack of Intent or Ability? Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

He faced 52 dot balls and took 81 deliveries to score his half century.
9:53 am
Sagar Paul
Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Babar reached his half century in 81 balls which was his fifth slowest in ODIs.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy