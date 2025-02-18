News
Shivam Dube
all-cricket
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Another CSK All-Rounder Shines With Five-wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Shivam Dube impressed with a five-wicket haul in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha.

Shivam Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube impressed for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha in Nagpur on Tuesday by picking up a five-wicket haul. Dube is one of three players in India’s non-travelling reserves for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that begins on Wednesday.

Dube impresses in Ranji semi-final

After opting to bat on Day 1, Vidarbha were dismissed for 383 runs. The 31-year-old finished with figures of 5/49 while Royston Dias and Shas Mulani picked two wickets each. Shardul Thakur also picked one wicket. Dube first dismissed Vidarbha’s No.3 batter Parth Rekhade, who was out for 23 runs off 64 deliveries after being caught by Suryakumar Yadav in the second slip. Several overs later, Dube struck once again with the wicket of Karun Nair, who was edged and caught by wicketkeeper Akash Anand.

The right-arm medium pacer would then go on strike thrice between the 104th and 108th overs with the dismissals of Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, and Yash Thakur. Apart from Dube, the other reserves for India in the Champions Trophy are batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

ALSO READ:

Shivam Dube’s international career

Dube made his national debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2019. So far, he has played a total of 35 T20Is, having scored 531 runs and picking 13 wickets. Dube was part of the Indian squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. Dube, however, has played just four ODIs since making his 50-over debut in December 2019. He has scored 43 runs and taken a wicket so far.

In the Indian Premier League, Dube plays for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after having joined the franchise in 2022. He has gone on to become a vital part of the team’s batting lineup. He has scored 1099 runs from 51 matches, including six half-centuries.

Champions Trophy 2025
Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
India
Mumbai Cricket Team
Ranji Trophy
Shivam Dube

